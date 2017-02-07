Good Hair Day: Man Saves Suicidal Wife by Pulling Her Ponytail

Following a heated dispute with her husband, the distraught woman attempted to commit suicide by leaping off the roof of a 20-story building.
The woman’s husband however managed to catch her at the last possible moment by grabbing her ponytail. With one hand grasping his wife’s hair and the other desperately clutching to the railing, the man nevertheless managed to hold on for about three minutes until a team of police officers arrived at the scene and helped pull both people back on the roof.
妻子跳楼瞬间 丈夫抓住了她的头发— 世界杂闻 (@shijiezawen) 7 февраля 2017 г.
来源：华商报 据华商报2月7日报道，5日下午，陕西省安康市石泉县一名30多岁女子因家庭矛盾https://t.co/5pcf15S1Da pic.twitter.com/JVHJ1mxrAf
According to South China Morning Post, the woman looked very distressed during the incident and kept screaming "Let go!" even when the police officers were pulling her back to safety.
5根头发就能承受逾100克的重量？一头平均12万根头发，又能支撑多少重量？https://t.co/erQKRO0Tx7— 马来西亚中国报 (@mychinapress) 7 февраля 2017 г.
⬇看更多⬇
iOS: https://t.co/7hzvx2fuAP
Google Play: https://t.co/5otMnUoTCH#今日中国报 pic.twitter.com/pVGOG4OdZy
It should be noted that while human hair can in theory support considerable weight, human scalp is much less durable. However, it appears that during the incident the woman’s body was also partially supported by a 30cm-wide pipe which helped reduce the strain on her hair and scalp, and allowing her husband to hold on long enough for help to arrive, the newspaper adds.
All comments
Show new comments (0)