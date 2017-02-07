Nowhere to Hide: How CIA Used Clairvoyance to Spy on Martians

Last month the CIA published over 13 million documents which, along with details of more conventional espionage operations, contained the records of the agency’s more esoteric pursuits such as investigations into UFO sightings and studies into the use of ESP.

One such document reveals how the CIA, apparently dissatisfied with spying only on the people of Earth in the present, turned its attention to prehistoric Mars, and on May 22, 1984 performed a scrying of the red planet’s ancient past with the help of a clairvoyant.

According to the document, the clairvoyant who took part in the experiment was given a sealed envelope containing a 3x5 card with the following information: "The planet Mars. Time of interest approximately 1 million years B.C."

© Photo: cia.gov Experiment record

The subject however was prohibited from opening the envelope before the end of the experiment, and the exact geographical coordinates of the areas his CIA handlers chose to survey were given to him verbally.

A remote viewing of the first site revealed an okra-colored "pyramid or a pyramid form," as well as what looked like a dust storm that was apparently an "after effect of a major geologic problem."

© Photo: cia.gov Experiment record

Further scryings of other areas revealed giant structures,

© Photo: cia.gov Experiment record

a giant stone marker resembling the Washington Monument,

© Photo: cia.gov Experiment record

and some structures that looked like aqueducts.

© Photo: cia.gov Experiment record

Peeking inside one of the Martian pyramids, the clairvoyant discovered that it contained "different chambers" that appeared to be almost completely stripped of furnishings and looked like some kind of very functional hibernation area.

© Photo: cia.gov Experiment record

The denizens of Mars observed by the scryer turned out to be "thin and tall" but at the same time "very large people" wearing "some kind of strange clothes."

One can only wonder what kind of value the information obtained during this scrying experiment has, especially considering the fate of the Stargate Project – a secret US military unit established by DIA in 1978 to investigate the potential for psychic phenomena in military and domestic intelligence applications. The program was shut down in 1995 after a CIA report revealed that the unit was never useful in any intelligence operation, having already cost the US taxpayers millions of dollars.