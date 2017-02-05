Register
18:09 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Zhang Xinyu and Liang Hong

    Chinese Couple Kicks Off Round-the-World Trip in Russia

    © Photo: Zhang Xinyu/Liang Hong
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 24970

    A Chinese couple, who are currently on a round-the-world trip, started their journey by flying a light plane to North America via the Russian Far East, according to Sputnik China.

    Sergei Lukyanov (C)
    © Photo: VK/clublukianovsp
    Triumph of Endurance: Elderly Russian Completes Journey Round the World on Foot
    On January 29, Zhang Xinyu and his wife Liang Hong set off on an 80,000-kilometer round-the-world trip. The couple plan to visit five continents, including Antarctica, during their journey, which is due to wrap up in June 2017.

    They are flying in a Y-12, a twin-engine utility aircraft built by China's Harbin Aircraft Industry Group, which has a range of about 1,300 kilometers. Their team includes eight people, including an interpreter, a correspondent and a photographer.

    In an interview with Sputnik China, the couple said that they started off from Harbin International Airport and first landed in the Russian Far East. Harbin is the capital of China's northernmost province.

    Zhang Xinyu
    © Photo: Sputnik China
    Zhang Xinyu

    "The flight lasted 5 hours and 16 minutes; we landed on Sakhalin Island and after that, we went to the Kamchatka Peninsula," they said.

    According to Zhang Xinyu, one of the goals of the journey is to use an airplane which was produced in China to accomplish a round-the-world trip.

    "Another purpose is to shoot the film Our Journey, which will show people throughout the world living in extreme conditions. During the flight, our plane will cross the equator twice, fly over three oceans and then return to China, covering a total of 80 thousand km," Zhang said.

    Related:

    Chinese Crew Begin First Round-the-World Flight on Single-Engine Aircraft
    Sun-Powered Solar Impulse 2 Plane Finishes Round-The-World Flight
    Russian Traveller Off to Break Round-the-World Hot Air Balloon Trip Record
    Solar Impulse Plane Completes 13th Leg of Round-the-World Flight
    Tags:
    aircraft, journey, continents, purpose, trip, plane, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok