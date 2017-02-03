Brazilian Couple Holds ‘Nintendo Themed’ Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot

The bride took the image of Princess Peach and the groom donned the costume of legendary Super Mario.

In an interview with Sputnik Brazil, the bride Thaís Silva said that, “Mario Bros. was a part of my childhood. I was born in the 90’s and Super Nintendo was at the peak of its popularity back then.”

© Photo: Thais Silva and Mario Strumia Junior Thais Silva and Mario Strumia Junior

She further said that her groom is a fan of computer games and he is addicted to the virtual world.

“So I agreed to a custom photo shoot and helped as a producer. And Mario [her groom has a namesake as the character] poor thing — he was very shy and he learned about the photo shoot when it happened,” Silva said.

According to the bride her friends went mad with joy. “They praised us for our creativity and said that this idea is very much like us.”

Silva added that the idea behind the photo shoot was to surprise their guests only but now so many more people know about their cute project.

Super Mario Bros. was a platform video game developed and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Entertainment System home console.

In 2005, according to the IGN's poll, the game was titled as the “greatest game of all time”, considering it to have assisted in resurrecting the crashed American video game market of the 1980s.