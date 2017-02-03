Register
20:40 GMT +303 February 2017
    Leonardo DiCaprio and Turkish chef Nusret Gökce

    Leonardo DiCaprio Visits Famous Turkish Butcher 'Salt Bae' for Steak

    A butcher and chef from Turkey took the internet by storm after one of his “food porn” videos went viral for his distinct style of cutting and serving steaks. If this couldn’t get any better, Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio recently visited his restaurant in Dubai.

    On Thursday, the chef shared a photo on Instagram of Leo dining at his restaurant, Nusr-Et Steakhouse.

    DiCaprio was dressed in his signature newsboy cap with a toothpick hanging out of his mouth as he watched the mesmerizing process of the chef seasoning his huge steak right before his eyes.

    2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio

    Фото опубликовано nusr_et (@nusr_et) Фев 2 2017 в 5:27 PST

    Turkish chef Nusret Gökce, aka Salt Bae, became the Internet sensation in January when a video of him demonstrating his crazy-good knife skills and the theatrical way he seasons his steak went viral.

    Juicy🔪 #salt #saltbae

    Видео опубликовано nusr_et (@nusr_et) Янв 21 2017 в 6:36 PST

    After years of learning about steaks and living in Argentina, the Turkish chef now owns restaurants on the Turkish coast and has over 400 people working for him.

     

    King🔪

    Фото опубликовано nusr_et (@nusr_et) Авг 16 2016 в 12:37 PDT

    Perhaps, it was not only Nusret’s profession skills that brought him legions of fans, but also his looks which are like of young Johnny Depp or Marlon Brando in The Godfather. Enchanted netizens, mainly women, who shared his photo and video footages gave him the nickname #SaltBae. Some of them wrote: “He is serving actual food porn,” and even: “I wanna marry this guy.”

