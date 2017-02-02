Register
    Displaced Iraqi Christian children gather outside a primary school at the Ashti camp for people who fled the violence in the northern city of Mosul after jihadists of the Islamic State (IS) group took control of the area, on April 12, 2016 in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq

    Iraqi Refugee Children Share Their Innermost Dream After Fleeing Terrorists

    The children of Iraqi refugees who fled their homes to escape from Daesh are living a very hard life without proper heating, food or toys. A Sputnik correspondent visited one such refugee camp and spoke with the children about what do they wanted the most.

    Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily
    Tanks Instead of Rainbows: Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul (PHOTOS)
    Khazer refugee camp is located near a village of Hassan Sham between Erbil and Mosul. Near the refugee tents, the children are laying out the perimeters of their future homes using rocks and stones.

    The oldest of these children is a five years old boy named Majid. He is playing the role of an architect.

    His family home before the terrorists came was situated in the eastern part of Mosul. It was destroyed by Daesh after Majid and his family fled to safety.

    Having their own home is a dream of every person in the camp, as Daesh destroyed the houses of families who fled to safety. So the children at the camp can only make their dream a reality in their imagination and games right now.

    When they play “house” the largest room for the children is the living room because for them that is the place where the whole family, relatives and friends gather together.

    For every Iraqi household this space in the house this is the most important room.

    Majid’s two sisters jumped into the imaginary small rooms and said that this will be a kitchen, in front of the bathrooms. The children said that when construction is over, they will live there with all of their friends from the refugee camp.

    A 3D plastic representation of the Twitter and Youtube logo is seen in front of a displayed ISIS flag in this photo illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Daesh 'Predominating' in Psychological War With Pentagon
    The children were laughing and having fun, when suddenly they all huddled and sat down together holding hands. It turned out that they were frightened by the roar of military aircraft. The weather was foggy so the plane wasn’t visible.

    In this part of Iraq, planes are often heard flying overhead as they battle Daesh in the Nineveh province.

    Local children have been forced to halt studying since the middle of 2014, when Daesh entered into the Nineveh province. Most of the children still have not received psychological treatment that would help them to overcome the memories of the terrible war.

    Ok