No Heating, No Salary: Austrian Town Offers Loneliest Job in the World

The person who will be chosen for this position will have no access to electricity, heating, internet or even a salary.
The applications are being received by a local priest, Alois Moser. Several applicants have already demonstrated their interest in the vacancy.
"Anyone who applies for the position should understand that he will live in isolation," the priest told Sputnik Germany. Another criterion is that the applicant is expected to be a "spiritual man."
However, during cold times, the hermit will again stay alone surrounded by the mountains. As Moser explained to Sputnik, the offered position is not a job, but rather a "mission," which is why it is not paid.
"Most applicants so far come from Austria and Germany, but there is also one Canadian," Moser said.
The applicants must be available for the mission from April to October — November.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete i would do it if they offer citizenship. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete no pay? why not just anyone put up a tent or build a hut there and do his hermit thing. Don't need the stupid clergy for permission. This priest recruiting for a hermit is an abomination to the faith. Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete it's not really a job then.
