No Heating, No Salary: Austrian Town Offers Loneliest Job in the World

The person who will be chosen for this position will have no access to electricity, heating, internet or even a salary.

The applications are being received by a local priest, Alois Moser. Several applicants have already demonstrated their interest in the vacancy.

"Anyone who applies for the position should understand that he will live in isolation," the priest told Sputnik Germany. Another criterion is that the applicant is expected to be a "spiritual man."

At the same time, applicants are expected to be good listeners as in summer the hermit will come across a lot of pilgrims who climb the mountains not only to enjoy the beautiful views of the resort of Zell am See, but also to have a look at the inhabitant of the deserted place (that was built in 1664) and talk to him.

However, during cold times, the hermit will again stay alone surrounded by the mountains. As Moser explained to Sputnik, the offered position is not a job, but rather a "mission," which is why it is not paid.

"Most applicants so far come from Austria and Germany, but there is also one Canadian," Moser said.

The applicants must be available for the mission from April to October — November.