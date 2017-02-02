Register
    Tierser Alpl mountain hut, on the way from Schlern to the Rosengarten mountain range, Dolomites, eastern Alps, South Tyrol, Bolzano province, Italy, Europe

    No Heating, No Salary: Austrian Town Offers Loneliest Job in the World

    East News/ Robert Harding
    The local community in Saalfelden, Austria, offers one of the loneliest jobs in the world. The locals are looking for a hermit, who is expected to live in a hut in the mountains without any modern facilities.

    The person who will be chosen for this position will have no access to electricity, heating, internet or even a salary.

    The applications are being received by a local priest, Alois Moser. Several applicants have already demonstrated their interest in the vacancy.

    "Anyone who applies for the position should understand that he will live in isolation," the priest told Sputnik Germany. Another criterion is that the applicant is expected to be a "spiritual man."

    At the same time, applicants are expected to be good listeners as in summer the hermit will come across a lot of pilgrims who climb the mountains not only to enjoy the beautiful views of the resort of Zell am See, but also to have a look at the inhabitant of the deserted place (that was built in 1664) and talk to him.

    However, during cold times, the hermit will again stay alone surrounded by the mountains. As Moser explained to Sputnik, the offered position is not a job, but rather a "mission," which is why it is not paid.

    "Most applicants so far come from Austria and Germany, but there is also one Canadian," Moser said.

    The applicants must be available for the mission from April to October — November.

      American Socialist
      i would do it if they offer citizenship.
      arpito
      no pay? why not just anyone put up a tent or build a hut there and do his hermit thing. Don't need the stupid clergy for permission. This priest recruiting for a hermit is an abomination to the faith.
      avatar
      michael
      it's not really a job then.
