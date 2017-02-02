Finns Win Health Aficionados' Hearts With Wholesome Shroom-Laced Coffee

Apparently, mushrooms can be used for things other than as pizza toppings. Finnish startup Four Sigmatic has shocked the instant coffee market with a new wholesome product, spiked with medicinal mushrooms (such as chaga and lion's mane) to offset any of the adverse effects of caffeine, including tachycardia and stomach acid burn.
Four Sigmatic claims their miraculous fungal product can boost brain power and increase productivity. The preparation process involves liquefying different types of mushrooms into an extract later to be mixed with regular coffee. The lion's mane mushroom is said to keep blood sugar levels under control, whereas the chaga mushroom equalizes the acidity of coffee that is believed to have a detrimental effect on a weak stomach.
Besides 'mushroom coffee,' Four Sigmatic also offers its clientele mushroom fudge, mushroom cocoa and mushrooms elixir, all of which are claimed to be more beneficial to consumer's health compared to their ordinary counterparts.
"I always drink chaga elixir whenever I travel. It has a soothing effect on inflammatory conditions and reduces the level of antioxidants," Tero Isokauppila told Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat.
The chaga mushroom is a parasitic fungus, growing in birch forests of Russia, Eastern and Northern Europe, as well as northern areas of the US and Canada. For centuries, chaga has been used as a folk remedy in Russia and other North-European countries for centuries and is featured in Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's 1967 novel Cancer Ward. The name itself is derived from the Russian word for the mushroom. At present, it is rising in popularity as a detox product across the globe.
