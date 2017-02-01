Dance, Winnie, Dance: Animated Bear Tears up Dancefloor and Internet (VIDEO)

Haddaway — What Is Love pic.twitter.com/Ue6C3E8v1T — Winnie Dancing To (@WinnieDancing) 30 января 2017 г.

Internet users are obsessed with the 3D animation of Winnie the Pooh dancing. The teddy bear's dance moves are so lit that he can take on any song or TV series theme you can think of.

Justin Timberlake — SexyBack pic.twitter.com/AYtAAcYcf9 — Winnie Dancing To (@WinnieDancing) 31 января 2017 г.

Game of Thrones Theme Song pic.twitter.com/EHWE8mVUig — Winnie Dancing To (@WinnieDancing) 29 января 2017 г.

Attention: once you press "play," you won't be able to stop watching this bear dance over and over.

the winnie the pooh dancing video has honestly made my night i can't stop watching it — georgina (@georgina_forbes) 30 января 2017 г.

Lady Gaga — Poker Face pic.twitter.com/kqmGdlwPgR — Winnie Dancing To (@WinnieDancing) 30 января 2017 г.

It might also be a bit hard to keep yourself from dancing along.

The dancing Winnie vine is probably the best part of my 2017 — Jaclyn Foster (@jaclyn_foster27) 31 января 2017 г.

serial killer: make one move and i'll kill you

me:pic.twitter.com/9foL3GQbg3 — thais (@biebersyeun) 29 января 2017 г.

The original clip of Winnie dancing to a "Gangnam Style" remix is believed to have been published on YouTube by user Fesbuk Videos back in January 2015. Sometimes it takes a little longer to go viral.