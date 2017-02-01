Register
15:23 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Cannabis plant

    Big Bong Theory: Danish Epileptics Ready for Cannabis Relief

    © Flickr/ Sean Douglas
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 8530

    Epilepsy Hospital Filadelfia, in the Danish town of Dianalund, has begun treating patients with medicinal cannabis. This is only part of Denmark's new pilot project to estimate the benefits of the use of medicinal cannabis by certain types of patients.

    Cannabis
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Denmark Prepares to Give the Green Light to High Drivers
    Although marijuana is not yet the doctor's preferred choice in Denmark, whose hospitals rather prefer conservative treatment, a pilot project to estimate the positive effects of cannabis was approved of in November 2016. During the trial period for the use of raw, unprocessed cannabis, about 1,500 patients are looking forward for a pain-relieving effect.

    "We do it because it is well documented that the substance has a seizure-alleviating effect," Filadelfia Director Helle Hjalgrim told Danish Radio.

    Epilepsy is a group of neurological diseases characterized by recurrent epileptic seizures that can vary from brief and nearly undetectable to long periods of vigorous shaking. The cause of most cases of epilepsy is unknown. So far, only a single 18-year-old patient has been registered for treatment. According to the man's father, though, the results are encouraging.

    The trial program marks a departure from Denmark's traditional hardline stance on cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use, since the zero tolerance policy for Danish drivers was also removed. The medicinal cannabis pilot is similar to the model currently used in the Netherlands, where medicinal marijuana has been legal since 2003.

    Sexelancen
    © Photo: Facebook/ Sexelancen: Jonas Raaby
    Hot Spot: Denmark 'Rolls Out' Controversial 'Sexperiment'
    While the initiative was almost unanimously backed by ordinary Danes (88 percent), some medical professionals condemned the trial as over-cautious. According to a guesstimate by Tina Horsted, one of Denmark's first privately practicing physicians who have started prescribing cannabis, at least 50,000 patients could benefit from medicinal treatment, including people suffering from multiple sclerosis, spinal chord injuries, cancer and chronic nerve pain.

    By Horsted's own admission, people from all over the country are lining up at her clinic in hopes of getting some much needed relief.

    "Pain-ridden patients are literally crawling for cannabis-induced relief after years of ineffective pain management with morphine products that resulted in unimaginable side effects. They come here hoping for a solution, and in about 50 percent of cases it really works," Tina Horsted explained to the Danish tabloid newspaper Extra Bladet.

    Encouraged by the government's change of attitude, Danish farmers also see great potential in cultivating hemp, which, among other things, may be used for clothing, food, building materials and cosmetics.

    A drug addict holds a needle and syringe.
    © AP Photo/ Anja Niedringhaus
    Shooting Gallery: Copenhagen Boasts Scandinavia's Largest Drug Injection Room
    During a colloquially dubbed "Hash Conference" on the issue of medicinal cannabis, the Danish Agriculture and Food Council, which embraces around 30,000 Danish farmers, advocated that medicinal marijuana should be cultivated domestically to cover Denmark's mounting need. Danish farmers also proposed establishing a commission tasked with growing and preparing cannabis.

    "We want to grow cannabis in a controlled manner for medical use," Lars Hvidtfeldt, the vice president of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council, said as quoted by Danish Radio.

    However, the use of and access to medical cannabis is still met with contrasting attitudes and interests. Whereas private doctors are allowed to prescribe cannabis, neither the Danish Medicines Agency nor the Danish Medical Association supports the initiative, citing the following side effects of the use of raw cannabis: anxiety, panic reactions, psychotic reactions, impairment of learning ability and risk of traffic incidents.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Like a Virgin: Fake Hymens Selling Like Hot Cakes in Denmark
    Adults Only! Denmark Decrees Ban on Marriage for Minors
    Danish Hospitals Losing Millions to 'Forgetful' Patients
    'Digital' Danish Kids Find Web Surfing More Fun Than Meeting Friends, Vandalism
    Tags:
    alternative medicine, medicinal marijuana, medicinal herbs, cannabis, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok