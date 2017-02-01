Register
    The Little Humpbacked Horse by Mariinsky Ballet

    Russia's Mariinsky Ballet Returns to Washington for 15th Time

    © MaestroArtistMGMT
    Russia’s Mariinsky Theatre will perform in the capital of the United States for the fifteenth time, presenting to American public "The Little Humpbacked Horse" ballet for the first time ever.

    Ana Clara Costa de Azevedo
    © Photo: Facebook/Arquivo Pessoal
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC is hosting Russia’s Mariinsky Ballet with "The Little Humpbacked Horse" fairytale this week with performances starting on Tuesday night.

    "Coming to the Kennedy Center feels practically like coming home. We know this stage and the city very well. We know the audience very well as we have been coming here for the last 15 years," Deputy Director of the Mariinsky Ballet Yuri Fateyev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    Fateyev explained that during more than a decade the company has attracted and formed its certain audience.

    "I meet people — sometimes just walking around the city — who tell me that they come from different states, often from far away, to see the performances of the Mariinsky Theatre," he said. "We have many fans of Mariinsky’s seasons at the Kennedy Center. The audience receives us very warmly, and reacts to our performances very sincerely. It is a great pleasure to dance for this public."

    The legendary Russian company will treat the Washington audience with "The Little Humpbacked Horse" ballet for the very first time.

    "We try to rotate classic and contemporary ballets," Fateyev said, when asked about this year’s choice of the repertoire. "Last year we brought classic Raymonda, which is very rarely taken on tour. This time we have chosen a contemporary ballet choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky especially for the Mariinsky Theatre in 2009."

    "These alternations of modern and classic works, this diversity of the seasons show the Mariinsky Ballet from very different sides," he added.

    Fateyev explained that the ballet is based on a very famous Russian fairytale that is now presented by a modern choreographic language and designer solutions.

    "We showed this ballet in New York in 2011 and it had a great success," the deputy director noted.

    The set and costumes are designed by Maxim Isaev, and lightning is done by Damir Ismagilov. Mariinsky’s Alexey Repnikov will conduct the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra.

    Fateyev pointed out that "The Little Humpbacked Horse" is a big production involving 40 male and some 35 female dancers. This season’s soloists will be Anastasia Matvienko, Vladimir Shklyarov, Anastasia Kolegova, Maxim Zyuzin, Renata Shakirova, Ernest Latypov.

    During its annual six-day tour, the ballet will present seven performances. Besides, Mariinsky teachers will give two master classes at the Kennedy Center.

