Desperate Dad Throws His Child to Safety From Roof of Sinking Car (VIDEO)

The accident took place in Changde City, in Central China’s Hunan Province on 28 January. The family was heading to visit their relatives in the area for the Chinese New Year holidays, local reports say.

According to witnesses, the driver lost control and veered off the rural road, plunging his car into the river.

Passers-by, other drivers and ferry operators rushed to help, throwing life jackets to the family as they climbed out of the open windows. They had to clamber onto the roof as it began to sink.

In the video the driver can be seen holding a small child in his arms. Rescuers urge him to toss the baby to them, but the stretch of water between the sinking car and dry land seems to be too big.

After some heart-stopping seconds while the desperate father considers his options, he still tosses the tiny baby into the air to the rescuers on the pier. Despite the dozens of ways that could have ended horrifically the infant was caught by one of the onlookers.

However, the throwing motion carried the dad forward and caused him to fall into the river with a splash. Another of the passengers leapt from the car at the same time, falling short and landing in the water.

Luckily, everybody in the car managed to make it to the river bank. According to reports, none of the crash victims suffered serious injuries. The vehicle was later removed from water by local authorities.

No names were mentioned in reports.