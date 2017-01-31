Pan-Bending Power: Russian Strongman Folds Frying Pan Into Tube (VIDEO)

During one of the timeouts at the all-star match of the Association of Student Basketball (ASB), which took place in Oryol on January 28, Alexander Muromsky came out on the court and rolled a frying pan into a tube in a few seconds.
According to the official website of the Association, the rolled skillet was then presented as a souvenir to Russian Justice Minister Alexander Konovalov, who chairs the ASB.
Altogether, Alexander Muromsky holds nine world records officially registered by the Guinness committee. The latest one was set in Orel in May 7, 2015, when he bent 12 thick metal rods on his head in one minute.
