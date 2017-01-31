From Tibet to Nepal: CIA Declassifies Files on UFO Sightings Over Himalayas

The CIA archives show that American spies were interested in UFO phenomenon not just inside the United States and Western Europe, but also sightings were being studied over the Himalaya Mountains.

In 1968, the CIA reported six cases of UFO sighting in the skies over the Indian region of Ladakh and Sikkim and over the countries of Bhutan and Nepal.

Nepal and Sikkim

On February 19, 1968, a bright object moving at high speed was seen in the sky over the north-eastern Nepal and Sikkim in the north around 21:00 local time.

© Photo: cia.gov CIA document on Nepal and Sikkim

According to the document, the object was moving at a high speed; it had an elongated shape and was emitting rays of red and green light.

“A fast-moving object, long and thin, emitting red and green bright light, as bright as to cause day-light. Thunder sound heard after few seconds of sighting of object,” the document read.



Bhutan

On February 21, 1968, the CIA reported the observation of another UFO over the capital of Bhutan, Thimpu.

It said that the object gave out a bluish glow and was moving absolutely silently. It further said that the object was moving at a high speed.

© Photo: cia.gov CIA document on Bhutan

The document read that the object was moving, “East to West. However, since due east of Thimpu there is nothing but Indian Territory the direction of flight could well be from North-east to South-west, that is, from the direction of Tibet.”

Ladakh

On March 4, 1968, an unidentified object was seen moving from east to west near the Chang La pass. It flew over the base of the Indian Air Force, in the Fukche and Koyul areas.

“One white light and simultaneously two blasting sounds were heard. Also, one reddish light followed by white smoke,” the CIA report read.

© Photo: cia.gov CIA document on Ladakh

Nepal

The most interesting thing in this report is an observation that was made on March 25, 1968 in the Kaski district in north-west Nepal.

“A huge metallic disc-shaped object with a six-foot base and four feet in height was found in a crater at Baltichaur, five miles NE of Pokhara,” the report said. Another said, “One white light and simultaneously two blasting sounds were heard. Also, one reddish light followed by white smoke.”

The report further added that similar objects were found in Talakote and Turepasale region.

© Photo: cia.gov Donald E. Keyoe and Dr. Edward Condon

It was prepared for “controlled distribution” and was declassified in 2001. On its cover there is a photo of Donald E. Keyoe, director of the National Investigations Committee on Aerial Phenomena from 1957 to 1969 and a photo of the nuclear physicist Dr. Edward Condon, former head of the National Bureau of Standards.

From 2016, the CIA has regularly made public its internal secret documents related to UFO phenomenon. One of them read that no less than 20% of all the observations have any scientific or mundane explanation.