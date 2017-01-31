Register
15:07 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI

    Famous Chinese Couturier Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Glamourous Fairy Tale

    © Photo: guo-pei
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 15820

    Bizarre fashions are always the key at Paris Fashion Week, but the collection of the renowned Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei, which was showcased the week of January 22 - 26, 2017, is perhaps the most exclusive show of them all.

    Guo Pei’s haute couture strikes imaginations with exotic oriental luxury featuring feathers, gold, brocade, and crowns decorated with precious stones, which turn her models into actual fairy tale queens. Pei herself says that she creates not dresses, but works of art.

    Based in Beijing, 50-year-old Guo Pei is best known for the canary-hued gown with a huge circular train which she designed for Rihanna to wear to the 2015 Met Gala.

    Her fashion style borrows heavily from traditional Chinese imperial court design and somewhat from 1960s “youthquake”. In 2016, Time Magazine listed her as one of the World's 100 Most Influential People.

    Pei’s first collection to be showcased as a part of Paris Fashion Week was her Spring Summer 2016 collection, inspired by spring flowers.

    At the Paris Haute Couture spring 2017 shows that officially came to a close on Friday Pei debuted her collection titled “Legend” featuring gowns worthy of a scene in "Game of Thrones".

    Some of the pieces presented at Pei’s show cost 5 million yuan (US$ 726,565). Most of her clients are from China, but as her international fame grows more and more overseas fusionists got lost at admiration for her couture.  Now Pei has more than 300 regular customers including well-known actors and musicians.

    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI
    © Photo: guo-pei
    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI

    Pei creates 3,000 – 4,000 costumes a year. Every piece consumes a lot of time and effort to create. For example, it took approximately 50,000 hours over two years for her design team to create the famous Dajin (“Magnificent Gold”) dress bought by Rihanna, which weighed about 25 kg (55 lbs) on completion.

    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI
    © Photo: guo-pei
    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI

    Guo's work includes those at the 2008 Summer Olympics and the annual CCTV New Year's Gala. She designed the dress worn by Song Zuying during her duet with Plácido Domingo at the 2008 Summer Olympics closing ceremony. Guo was credited as a costume designer on the set of the 2014 film The Monkey King.

    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI
    © Photo: guo-pei
    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI

    Guo Pei’s works were also exhibited at the annual exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, titled "China: Through the Looking Glass”. In 2016, Guo Pei became a guest member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI
    © Photo: guo-pei
    Legend: Spring/Summer 2017 by GUO PEI

    Guo Pei’s show at 2017 Paris Couture Week was closed by the veteran model Carmen Dell’Orefice, who is 85 years “young” now. Dell’Orefice appeared on the podium clad in a queenly flaming-red ensemble and flanked by two young male attendants. This season, designers had fun with the traditional role of the “bride” who closes couture shows.

    Guo Pei’s show at 2017 Paris Couture Week was closed by the veteran model Carmen Dell’Orefice, who is 85 years “young” now.
    © Photo: guo-pei
    Guo Pei’s show at 2017 Paris Couture Week was closed by the veteran model Carmen Dell’Orefice, who is 85 years “young” now.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Misanthropic Ladies, Rejoice! Spider Dress to Isolate From Unwanted Annoyance
    Nailed It! 'Extravagant' Siberian Manicure Wins the Hearts of Madrid Ladies
    Kurdish 'Hipsters' Showing Iraq as You've Never Seen It Before (PHOTOS)
    Slovenian Factory Makes Unusual Gift for Melania Trump
    Tags:
    fashion, China, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok