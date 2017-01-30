US Army Launches TV Mini-Series Exploring Lives of Soldiers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A four part television mini-series debuts on Tuesday with an episode featuring an M-1 tank crew preparing for a shooting competition in the US state of Georgia, the US Army announced in a press release on Monday.

"The series aims to excite and inspire viewers as they experience the dedication and excellence of this nation's Army soldiers, family members and veterans," series producer Peter Ising said in the release.

The series will be broadcast on cable channel Defense TV and on YouTube, where the first episode will be available on Tuesday. Three remaining episodes will be released in March, April and June, the release also noted.

The March episode features a competition among Army medics; the April episode features a soldier transitioning from military to civilian life.

The final episode in May highlights cooperation between the state of New York Army National Guard, New York City Police Department and Department of Homeland Security to keep New York City safe from terrorists and other threats, according to the release.