© AFP 2016/ DANIEL ROLAND Lufthansa Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Moscow Over Windscreen Overheating

The plane’s departure was delayed for over an hour when one of the passengers got bitten by a centipede which somehow managed to hide in a pocket of his jacket.

The injured man was immediately treated on site and was then taken to a medical facility for treatment accompanied by his family members, UAE newspaper Khaleej Times reports citing a statement issued by Oman Air.

It remains unclear where the centipede came from or how dangerous its bite turned out to be.