20:38 GMT +329 January 2017
    United Arab Emirates Princess Sheikh Maitha Almaktoum (C) walks after her match with Kyungseon Hwang of South Korea (L) during their women's -67 kg taekwondo priliminary at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing on August 22, 2008

    Princesses of Fitness: The Fittest Royal Ladies in the World

    © AFP 2016/ BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Life
    As the fitness boom continues to blossom around the globe, it's no wonder that members of royal families around the world have joined this trend.

    Sputnik takes a look at some of the fittest princesses, queens and duchesses that are known for their dedication to keeping in shape!

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

    A former college hockey team captain, Kate Middleton is a dedicated fitness enthusiast; when it comes to her figure, the duchess’ perfectionism knows no bounds.

    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R), plays volleyball during a trip to the SportsAid Athlete Workshop in the Copper Box at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on October 18, 2013
    © AFP 2016/ DAVID BEBBER / POOL
    Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R), plays volleyball during a trip to the SportsAid Athlete Workshop in the Copper Box at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on October 18, 2013

    Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco

    The wife of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, is a former professional athlete who took part in the 2000 Olympic Games as part of the South African swimming team.

    Princess Charlene of Monaco plays with the ball next to children of the Monaco rugby school as she visits the Monaco Rugby Union Club, on June 16, 2012 in Monaco, after she officially became patron of the AS Monaco Rugby Club
    © AFP 2016/ VALERY HACHE
    Princess Charlene of Monaco plays with the ball next to children of the Monaco rugby school as she visits the Monaco Rugby Union Club, on June 16, 2012 in Monaco, after she officially became patron of the AS Monaco Rugby Club

    Victoria Desiree, Crown Princess of Sweden

    Her love of fitness played a pivotal role in the princess life as Princess Victoria ended up marrying the man who was her personal trainer, Daniel Westling.

    Princess Victoria (C) of Sweden waves to the press on board the Ericsson 4, before the start of the In-Port Race in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro on April 04, 2009 within the Volvo Ocean Race 2008/2009
    © AFP 2016/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Princess Victoria (C) of Sweden waves to the press on board the Ericsson 4, before the start of the In-Port Race in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro on April 04, 2009 within the Volvo Ocean Race 2008/2009

    Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan

    The wife of King Abdullah II practices yoga, kick boxing, karate and taekwondo.

    Queen Rania of Jordan (C) takes part in a charity race in Amman 30 May 2003. The proceeds of the 10-kilometer race will go to the needy in the kingdom
    © AFP 2016/ NASSER AYOUB
    Queen Rania of Jordan (C) takes part in a charity race in Amman 30 May 2003. The proceeds of the 10-kilometer race will go to the needy in the kingdom

    Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha of Dubai

    A professional athlete, the sheikha took part in taekwondo competitions during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

    United Arab Emirates Princess Sheikh Maitha Almaktoum (C) walks after her match with Kyungseon Hwang of South Korea (L) during their women's -67 kg taekwondo priliminary at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing on August 22, 2008
    © AFP 2016/ BEHROUZ MEHRI
    United Arab Emirates Princess Sheikh Maitha Almaktoum (C) walks after her match with Kyungseon Hwang of South Korea (L) during their women's -67 kg taekwondo priliminary at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing on August 22, 2008

    Letizia Ortiz, Queen of Spain

    The queen is a well-known skiing and tennis enthusiast, and is also fond of yachting.

    Spain's queen Letizia (C) poses with members of the Spanish olympic team prior to their departure for Rio de Janeiro, at Madrid's Adolfo Suarez airport, on July 29, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ J. J. Guillén / POOL
    Spain's queen Letizia (C) poses with members of the Spanish olympic team prior to their departure for Rio de Janeiro, at Madrid's Adolfo Suarez airport, on July 29, 2016

    Mathilde Ghislaine, the Queen of Belgium

    A dedicated skiing enthusiast, in 2014 Queen Mathilde opened the Special Olympics European Summer Games.

    Queen Mathilde of Belgium skies the Belgian royal family's winter holidays in Verbier, a ski resort in Switzerland, on March 3, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT / BELGA
    Queen Mathilde of Belgium skies the Belgian royal family's winter holidays in Verbier, a ski resort in Switzerland, on March 3, 2014

    Marie Odile, Princess of Denmark

    Princess Marie is a fitness enthusiast who also expresses interest in boxing and alpine skiing.

    Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (R) and the Icelandic First Lady Eliza Jean Reid (L) visit the UN City in Copenhagen, Denmark January, 25 2017
    © REUTERS/ Scanpix Denmark/Martin Sylvest
    Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (R) and the Icelandic First Lady Eliza Jean Reid (L) visit the UN City in Copenhagen, Denmark January, 25 2017

    Sirivannavari Nariratana, Princess of Thailand

    The only daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn already took part in several national and international badminton and yachting competitions.

    Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana on Prince Charming WPA gestures during the equestrian dressage team competition at Dream Park during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon on September 20, 2014
    © AFP 2016/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana on Prince Charming WPA gestures during the equestrian dressage team competition at Dream Park during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon on September 20, 2014

    Sonja Haraldsen, Queen of Norway

    It's a little-known fact that the Queen of Norway is in fact a certified skiing instructor.

    Norway's Queen Sonja waves the national flag as team Norway snatches bronze in the Women's Biathlon 4x6 km Relay at the Laura Cross-Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 21, 2014, in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi
    © AFP 2016/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Norway's Queen Sonja waves the national flag as team Norway snatches bronze in the Women's Biathlon 4x6 km Relay at the Laura Cross-Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 21, 2014, in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi

