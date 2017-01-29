Princesses of Fitness: The Fittest Royal Ladies in the World

Sputnik takes a look at some of the fittest princesses, queens and duchesses that are known for their dedication to keeping in shape!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

A former college hockey team captain, Kate Middleton is a dedicated fitness enthusiast; when it comes to her figure, the duchess’ perfectionism knows no bounds.

Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco

The wife of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, is a former professional athlete who took part in the 2000 Olympic Games as part of the South African swimming team.

Victoria Desiree, Crown Princess of Sweden

Her love of fitness played a pivotal role in the princess life as Princess Victoria ended up marrying the man who was her personal trainer, Daniel Westling.

Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan

The wife of King Abdullah II practices yoga, kick boxing, karate and taekwondo.

Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha of Dubai

A professional athlete, the sheikha took part in taekwondo competitions during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Letizia Ortiz, Queen of Spain

The queen is a well-known skiing and tennis enthusiast, and is also fond of yachting.

Mathilde Ghislaine, the Queen of Belgium

A dedicated skiing enthusiast, in 2014 Queen Mathilde opened the Special Olympics European Summer Games.

Marie Odile, Princess of Denmark

Princess Marie is a fitness enthusiast who also expresses interest in boxing and alpine skiing.

Sirivannavari Nariratana, Princess of Thailand

The only daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn already took part in several national and international badminton and yachting competitions.

Sonja Haraldsen, Queen of Norway

It's a little-known fact that the Queen of Norway is in fact a certified skiing instructor.