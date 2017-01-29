Princesses of Fitness: The Fittest Royal Ladies in the World

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R), plays volleyball during a trip to the SportsAid Athlete Workshop in the Copper Box at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London on October 18, 2013
Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco
The wife of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, is a former professional athlete who took part in the 2000 Olympic Games as part of the South African swimming team.
Princess Charlene of Monaco plays with the ball next to children of the Monaco rugby school as she visits the Monaco Rugby Union Club, on June 16, 2012 in Monaco, after she officially became patron of the AS Monaco Rugby Club
Victoria Desiree, Crown Princess of Sweden
Her love of fitness played a pivotal role in the princess life as Princess Victoria ended up marrying the man who was her personal trainer, Daniel Westling.
Princess Victoria (C) of Sweden waves to the press on board the Ericsson 4, before the start of the In-Port Race in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro on April 04, 2009 within the Volvo Ocean Race 2008/2009
Rania Al Abdullah, Queen of Jordan
The wife of King Abdullah II practices yoga, kick boxing, karate and taekwondo.
United Arab Emirates Princess Sheikh Maitha Almaktoum (C) walks after her match with Kyungseon Hwang of South Korea (L) during their women's -67 kg taekwondo priliminary at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing on August 22, 2008
Letizia Ortiz, Queen of Spain
The queen is a well-known skiing and tennis enthusiast, and is also fond of yachting.
Norway's Queen Sonja waves the national flag as team Norway snatches bronze in the Women's Biathlon 4x6 km Relay at the Laura Cross-Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 21, 2014, in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi
