19:07 GMT +329 January 2017
    Mysterious light beams in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

    The True Nature of Mysterious Pillars of Light Over Russian City (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: mirfoto.Miss facebook
    353982

    A Russian scientist has apparently managed to discover the cause of a wondrous optical phenomenon that was observed in the night sky over Rostov-on-Don.

    During the late hours of Friday, January 27 many residents of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don were spooked and bewildered by an unusual phenomenon as dozens of vertical light pillars were seen across the night sky over the metropolis.

    © Photo: mirfoto.Miss facebook
    However, Oleg Stepanyan, Deputy Science Chairman of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Southern Scientific Center, told RIA Novosti that this phenomenon is in fact not that uncommon and has a rational scientific explanation.

    "The appearance of such ‘pillars’ may be caused by two reasons. One of them is an optical illusion, whereby certain kinds of light are perceived by us as pillars due to atmospheric phenomena. The other reason is the combination of city lights and the so called ‘frost dust’ in the air, which I believe is what happened in Rostov, with the clouds providing a reflective effect," Stepanyan said.

    © REUTERS/ mirfoto.Miss facebook
    The scientist pointed out that the "light pillars" were not some kind of natural phenomenon, but rather an optical illusion triggered by a sudden cold spell.

    "There was a warm spell on Friday afternoon, but during night the temperature dropped to —14 degrees Celsius. As the air was humid, the water vapors started to condense and crystallize – there were basically small ice crystals, icy snowflakes forming in the air; this phenomenon is sometimes referred to as the ‘frost dust’ or ‘haze.’ When these ice crystals float in the air they reflect all light directed at them. For example, a car with its lights turned on drives uphill, and a man who stands on the other side of that hill would see a pillar of light shooting upwards. And there are plenty of places in downtown Rostov where a car can drive uphill," Stepanyan said, pointing out that even a single light source can produce several ‘light pillars.’

    It should be noted that similar phenomena were also observed earlier this month in other Russian cities such as Murmansk…

    ​…Saratov…

    ​…and Leninogorsk.

      Ayelyah
      Russia is a pillar of light to the world
      RedBanner
      I don't know about these pillars of light on Rostov-on-Don.
      But the explanation wouldn't fit very different atmospheric conditions in many other places where pillars of light have been photographed and videotaped in recent years, such as Mexico, the USA, other locations.
      Jimbo
      Scientific not biblical? Right😏
