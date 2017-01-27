Iranian Lady Racer Proves Motocross is Not Just for Men (VIDEO)

Since then Baran has been dedicating all her time and strength to motocross for five years so far, and it hasn't all been plain sailing.
She spends almost every training on the tracks of the Azadi Sports Complex on the outskirts of Tehran. But before being allowed to use the facilities, she went through a huge dispute with MAFIRI, and in so doing paved the way for other ladies in motocross. Now, thanks to Hadizadeh's efforts, Iranian women are officially allowed to use the standard motocross track at this complex.
Motocross is a physically demanding sport, so Baran works out three or four times a week in the gym, training particular groups of muscles, and keeps a strict diet.
Even though she has broken her bones and received some other injuries in practice, Baran said she has never regretted her choice. "Dreams don't come true easy," she said. "They take a lot of sweat and perseverance."
Hadizadeh now aims to become a professional instructor for other women interested in motocross. She also dreams of travelling across the globe on her bike. As for now, the female rider, who has already competed in few national races, is getting ready for an international competition.
