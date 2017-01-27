Vladimir Putin Calendars are Very Big in Japan (PHOTOS)

Loft started selling Putin calendars exclusively since August after receiving customer inquiries amid increasing media coverage of Putin’s expected visit to Japan in December 2016, The Japan Times reported. Until 2017 the calendar has been unavailable in other stores across the country.

The calendar is in eight languages, including English and Japanese, and was officially authorized by the Russian government and produced by Mednyi Vsadnik, a Saint Petersburg-based printing firm.

​According to Loft, by the start of the year the store had already sold almost 350,000 of the calendars.

“We expected some interest from our customers, but didn’t expect it to become this popular,” Loft spokeswoman Koyumi Yokokawa told The Japan Times.

According to Loft’s website, the calendars come in two designs – a wall calendar for 907 yen ($8); and a spiral calendar costing 756 yen ($6.65).

​News that the calendar went on sale in Japan spread swiftly on social media. Numerous Twitter users wrote that they want to buy a Putin calendar, or were happy to have finally got one, or dreamt about it as a birthday present.

Thousands of netizens also used a hashtag that roughly translates to ‘masculine wall,” which reflects the popular view of Putin as an almost ideal form of foreign masculinity in Japan, Weird Asia News website wrote.

​Indeed, the Japanese feel a great deal of respect for the foreign leader since Russia sent aid to help in the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

Consequently, the nation sent the Russian president an Akita dog as a token of appreciation in 2012. The month of August features a picture of Putin and his pup frolicking in the snow.

Other months include photographs that highlight his prowess in judo, fishing, hockey, parachuting, flying in a fighter jet, wearing sunglasses, and standing in front of trees.

​​It is noteworthy that the perception of Putin’s image in the East differs greatly from those in the West. Recently two leading British weekly magazines – the Spectator and the Economist – dedicated its front pages to Russian president as well. However, the contrast was striking.

