The Mongrel Mash: What's Your Favorite Animal Hybrid?

The embryos were placed back into pigs and removed for analysis three to four weeks later. A total of 186 were collected, according to the research.
The scientific milestone has provoked amazement, shock and controversy — but hybridization is nothing new. Species of animal have been crossbred for decades. Below are some of the more exceptional examples. Which is your favorite?
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why is it that Humans have this obsession of "playing God"?...
RedBanner
This hybridization thing is some horrific stuff that Humans should never play with!