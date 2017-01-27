Hypnotized to Score: Mental Training of Mexican Football Players (VIDEO)

Clubs around the world try everything in their power to avoid relegation, but the team from Southeast Mexico might be at the cutting edge of unusual techniques.

Chiapas’ first division club has posted a video of its very special training with mental coach Luis Guillén helping the players to focus.

The video shows Chiapas' midfielder Christian Bermudez having a mental coaching session on the pitch, apparently in yet one more effort by the team to avoid relegation.

Christian 'Hobbit' Bermúdez fue hipnotizado por @luiseguillen para mejorar su desempeño deportivo en el estadio Zoque. pic.twitter.com/pu3HhTUe7B — Jaguares de Chiapas (@Chiapas_FC) 24 января 2017 г.

​The first video includes the hypnosis session in Spanish. The coach apparently orders the player to sleep and instructs him to "dive into the depths" of his brains to find everything he needs for the game. But rest assured, you don't need to know what they're saying.

The second video shows the “Hobbit” scoring, but only during a training session.

​The club however ended up even right afterwards with the Nexaca team, with no goals from Bermúdez.

