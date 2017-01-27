UK Scientist Gets to the Bottom of Why Being Naked Makes People Happier

Apparently, people who have been into naturism for a long time, tend to like their own bodies more, feel a greater satisfaction with life and have more self-confidence, according to research.

Wow! Scientific evidence just out today from @DrKeonWest shows that being nude around others is probably good 4 you: https://t.co/IfAAWLkVfp — Equalab (@equalabgold) January 24, 2017

In the first ever study looking at what makes naked people tick, researchers discovered that British people who spent time naked or spent time with others who sunbathed topless were basically happier than people who wore more clothes.

The first online study surveyed 850 British people of varying, ages, backgrounds, religions and sizes. The second and third studies took place at a "Bare all for Polar Bears" in Yorkshire and the British Naturism Waterworld event in Stoke on Trent.

"We found immediate improvement in self-esteem." Does being naked improve how you see your body? https://t.co/iE8KULdKeZ (contains nudity) — Goldsmiths (@GoldsmithsUoL) January 26, 2017

At both events, people were assessed before they stripped off — and then after they'd put their clothes back on.

Based on their findings, the scientists believe that being naked and being exposed to other naked people is good for both body image and self-esteem. Normalizing nudity could also counter the negative effects of "idealized imagery."

"The naturists have been saying this for some time. However, despite a lot of positive claims, little to no empirical research has investigated whether naturist activity (rather than attitude or beliefs) actually makes us happier or, just as importantly, why is makes us happier," Dr. Keon West, psychologist and lead researcher at London's Goldsmith's University said.

We have always known this we don't need scientists to tell us! pic.twitter.com/2MeI40CTbE — Steve Baker (@StevePBaker06) January 26, 2017

Dr. West believes that the psychological benefits of nudity should be further explored to help solve problems associated with body dissatisfaction.

Naked and Unashamed by Dr. West is published in the Journal of Happiness Studies.