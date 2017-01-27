Register
27 January 2017
    The neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motstandsrorelsens) sympathisers demonstrate in central Stockholm (File)

    Right-Wing March Backfires on Finnish Nationalists, Brings Money to Opponents

    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    A much-debated march by the far-right Nordic Resistance Movement (NRM), held in Helsinki on Finland's Independence Day, resulted in a welcome windfall for the country's humanitarian organizations. How's that? Human rights watchdogs launched a clever crowdfunding campaign which incorporated the threat of ultra-nationalism into their marketing pitch.

    The neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motstandsrorelsens) sympathisers demonstrate in central Stockholm on November 12, 2016 to protest against migrants.
    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Disgruntled Swedes Drift to the Right to Protest Migration
    On Finland's Independence Day (December 6), members and supporters of the Nordic Resistance Movement, a right-wing nationalist party, controversially marched through central Helsinki, exacerbating the bitter debate over the notorious organization's future in Finnish society. Their left-wing opponents took full financial advantage of the spectacle by launching the #pernatsi campaign: individuals were encouraged to donate a certain amount for every person that participated in the march, in order to promote democracy, equality and diversity.

    During the course of the crowdfunding campaign, a total of €117,000 (about $126,000) landed in human right watchdogs' pockets, The Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet reported. The largest beneficiaries were Amnesty Finland, Global Clinic (which among other things helps undocumented refugees), and Naisten Linja ("Women's Line"), which combats violence against women. Initially, roughly 9,400 contributors pledged to donate a total of €220,000 (about $236,000), but ultimately the donations only totaled half this amount.

    ​Additionally, a number of NGOs welcomed new members, which ultimately gives them more resources. They included the Finnish Somalia Network, which also received donations of €6,800 ($7,300).

    "This is a truly big amount for us," network leader Elisa Vepsäläinen told Hufvudstadsbladet.

    The goal of the campaign was to get as many right-wingers as possible to stay at home by matching their numbers with donations to purposes and organizations they opposed.

    Nordic Resistance Movement
    © Wikipedia/ Peter Isotalo
    Finland Sees Rise in Hate Crimes and Unreported Racism
    The far-right Nordic Resistance Movement, which exists in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark, works to promote a self-sufficient national-socialist Nordic state, which would unite the Nordic nations of the Scandinavian Peninsula. By its own admission, NRM also seeks to prevent "miscegenation" (racially mixed couples), discourage "mass immigration of racial aliens" and "regain power from the global Zionist elite."

    FRM, the Finnish branch of NRM, was founded in late 2008 and, according to the Finnish Security Service, numbers between 70 and 90 individuals. An additional 200 people are estimated to support their ideology.

    At present, Finland is mulling banning FRM altogether, in light of a spate of violent incidents which culminated in the manslaughter of an opposition protester in Helsinki in 2016. According to National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen, FRM can be shut down under the Associations Act, which forbids groups from engaging in criminal or improper behavior. However, many experts, including Esa Henrik Holappa, who co-founded FRM only to renounce it in later years, argue that outlawing the organization would be counterproductive, since it would only push it underground, making it still harder to monitor.

    Tags:
    far-right groups, nationalism, Nordic Resistance Movement, Scandinavia, Finland
    Discussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Hermes
      ........Human rights watchdogs launched a clever crowdfunding campaign which incorporated the threat of ultra-nationalism into their marketing pitch...........

      and soros donated generously.
      Why should these people start a crowdfunding campaign. They have all the money of the rothschildts, the soroses and the eisenberg's behind them. If there is one thing they have plenty of it's money.
      balder.org/judea/George-Soros-The-Secret-Financial-Network-Behind-The-Wizard--By-William-Engdahl.php
      This campaign only serves propaganda purposes so sputnik can write an article how very anti-nazi everybody really is.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Aren't the NGOs that benefited, also funded by Soros and his goons?
    • Reply
      anne00mariein reply toHermes(Show commentHide comment)
      Hermes, Precisely, no doubt he funded them in the first place, but will still benefit from the collection. I hear he is having to fork out so much to his activists, 2017.
    • Reply
      Hermesin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
      anne00marie,
      Thanks Anne00Marie, though it's only an uninformed opinion but these 'spontaneous' initiatives are becoming an insult to anybody's intelligence. On the one hand that seems to me to be a good thing because the more obvious they get the clearer everything becomes but that doesn't stop them from getting up your nose. It's funny how easy peoples loyalties shift though.
    Show new comments (0)

