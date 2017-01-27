Right-Wing March Backfires on Finnish Nationalists, Brings Money to Opponents

During the course of the crowdfunding campaign, a total of €117,000 (about $126,000) landed in human right watchdogs' pockets, The Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet reported. The largest beneficiaries were Amnesty Finland, Global Clinic (which among other things helps undocumented refugees), and Naisten Linja ("Women's Line"), which combats violence against women. Initially, roughly 9,400 contributors pledged to donate a total of €220,000 (about $236,000), but ultimately the donations only totaled half this amount.
#Helsinki pic.twitter.com/SaB4vzzyI4— Vastarinta (@Vastarinta) December 6, 2016
Additionally, a number of NGOs welcomed new members, which ultimately gives them more resources. They included the Finnish Somalia Network, which also received donations of €6,800 ($7,300).
"This is a truly big amount for us," network leader Elisa Vepsäläinen told Hufvudstadsbladet.
The goal of the campaign was to get as many right-wingers as possible to stay at home by matching their numbers with donations to purposes and organizations they opposed.
FRM, the Finnish branch of NRM, was founded in late 2008 and, according to the Finnish Security Service, numbers between 70 and 90 individuals. An additional 200 people are estimated to support their ideology.
At present, Finland is mulling banning FRM altogether, in light of a spate of violent incidents which culminated in the manslaughter of an opposition protester in Helsinki in 2016. According to National Police Commissioner Seppo Kolehmainen, FRM can be shut down under the Associations Act, which forbids groups from engaging in criminal or improper behavior. However, many experts, including Esa Henrik Holappa, who co-founded FRM only to renounce it in later years, argue that outlawing the organization would be counterproductive, since it would only push it underground, making it still harder to monitor.
#Jyväskylä away. #Vastarintaliike pic.twitter.com/88MrNovISm
— Jesse Torniainen (@JesseTorniainen) January 21, 2017
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete ........Human rights watchdogs launched a clever crowdfunding campaign which incorporated the threat of ultra-nationalism into their marketing pitch........... Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Aren't the NGOs that benefited, also funded by Soros and his goons? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Hermes, Precisely, no doubt he funded them in the first place, but will still benefit from the collection. I hear he is having to fork out so much to his activists, 2017. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete anne00marie,
Hermes
and soros donated generously.
Why should these people start a crowdfunding campaign. They have all the money of the rothschildts, the soroses and the eisenberg's behind them. If there is one thing they have plenty of it's money.
balder.org/judea/George-Soros-The-Secret-Financial-Network-Behind-The-Wizard--By-William-Engdahl.php
This campaign only serves propaganda purposes so sputnik can write an article how very anti-nazi everybody really is.
anne00marie
anne00mariein reply toHermes(Show commentHide comment)
Hermesin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
Thanks Anne00Marie, though it's only an uninformed opinion but these 'spontaneous' initiatives are becoming an insult to anybody's intelligence. On the one hand that seems to me to be a good thing because the more obvious they get the clearer everything becomes but that doesn't stop them from getting up your nose. It's funny how easy peoples loyalties shift though.