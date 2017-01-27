Register
14:02 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Children

    'Digital' Danish Kids Find Web Surfing More Fun Than Meeting Friends, Vandalism

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 8702

    Danish young people have been found to be Europe's most advanced web users with regards to social media, streaming and gaming. However, all these digital skills come at the expense of exercise and meeting friends in real life, even if it has, oddly enough, helped improve Danish crime statistics.

    Girl
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Like a Virgin: Fake Hymens Selling Like Hot Cakes in Denmark
    For the new breed of digital Danes, it is a matter of course to use Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, make video calls, stream music and play online games. Recent figures from the EU's number cruncher Eurostat placed Danish kids at the very top with regards to internet skills: 98 percent of young people in Denmark use social media and streaming videos, 81 percent buy stuff online and use the web for reference, and 78 percent are avid online gamers.

    Needless to say, such an impressive level of expertise doesn't come out of nowhere. Accordingly, Danish children and adolescents were found to spend the most time in front of a computer, tablet, smartphone or TV among their European peers in a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

    Naturally enough, these habits have prompted concern among the pre-digital generation of Danes. Mette Rasmussen, an associate professor at the National Institute of Public Health, is concerned by the fact that young people in Denmark spend most of their time surfing the web or playing online games. According to her, an increasing number of children are suffering from headaches and must see a physiotherapist simply because they don't get enough exercise.

    "When children are inactive this early in life, it becomes progressively harder to become active later on," Mette Rasmussen told Danish Radio, venturing that a lot of activity is needed to compensate for the hours spent in front of the screen from a purely medical point of view.

    Moroccan women look at photographs of under-age brides during an exhibition by Stephanie Sinclair at the Mohammed V theatre in Rabat on December 4, 2013
    © AFP 2016/ FADEL SENNA
    Adults Only! Denmark Decrees Ban on Marriage for Minors
    With most of the daytime (and some of the night hours, too) being spent on the web, there is less time left for being sociable. According to WHO figures, Danish kids are among those who spend the least time with their peers during the weekdays. Correspondingly, only 7 percent of Danish 15-year-old girls and 13 percent of boys of the same age were found to regularly socialize with their peers.

    On the other hand, the advent of the internet has certainly made the Danish Crime Prevention Council (DKR) cheer, since young people spend most of their time online instead of getting into trouble in the real world. According to the latest analysis by DKR, youth crime in Denmark has been declining since 2005 before reaching the lowest level ever recorded, Danish newspaper Politiken reported. The most significant decline was registered in the number of 14 to 15-year-olds who commit crimes like theft, violence and vandalism.

    DKR analyst Rannva Møller Thomsen hailed the decrease in youth criminality and substance abuse, but at the same time stressed the alarming shift among young Danes towards the virtual world.

    During the same period, the number of underage patients suffering from headaches and migraines tripled in Denmark. Hanne Johannsen, the chairwoman of the Danish Migraine and Headache Society, blamed the increase on the children's lifestyle, which involves long periods with heads bowed in front of a computer or tablet, Danish Radio reported.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Gang Rape Live On Facebook Leads To Three Arrests In Sweden
    The Lion That Squealed: Finnish Police Urge Kids to Rat Out Parents
    Tags:
    crime, children, social networks, health, Internet, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok