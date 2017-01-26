CATerpillar: Japanese Feline Caught Emerging Out of Cocoon (PHOTO)

One day a Japanese Twitter user @naclcats4 came home to see her Scottish fold kitty emerging from a yellow-green cocoon in an unnatural pose and staring vacantly right ahead. Perhaps, the owner thought it was turning into a giant furry caterpillar that mews. The owner was quick to capture this supernatural event and share it online.
帰ってきたら、おこめさんが羽化してた。#猫好きさんと繋がりたい #猫 #スコティッシュフォールド pic.twitter.com/tvFE3MulN3— ねこ塩 (@naclcats4) 23 января 2017 г.
The picture posted on January 23, has been reposted over 8,000 reposts and liked 11,000 by the time writing.
“Wow, you should report this to scientists! First cat-cocoon I’ve ever seen,” one of the comments to the post reads.
Actually, the cocoon was the cat’s bed which it likes a lot, another of @naclcats4’s post on Twitter said.
繭ベッドで気持ちよく寝てたのに、お麦に乗られて超不機嫌なおこめさん。— ねこ塩 (@naclcats4) 20 января 2017 г.
おこめ『…だから、なんでいつも上に乗るの？！💢』#猫好きさんと繋がりたい #猫 #スコティッシュフォールド pic.twitter.com/oDSajtWzrF
