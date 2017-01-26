CATerpillar: Japanese Feline Caught Emerging Out of Cocoon (PHOTO)

One day a Japanese Twitter user @naclcats4 came home to see her Scottish fold kitty emerging from a yellow-green cocoon in an unnatural pose and staring vacantly right ahead. Perhaps, the owner thought it was turning into a giant furry caterpillar that mews. The owner was quick to capture this supernatural event and share it online.

​The picture posted on January 23, has been reposted over 8,000 reposts and liked 11,000 by the time writing.

“Wow, you should report this to scientists! First cat-cocoon I’ve ever seen,” one of the comments to the post reads.

Actually, the cocoon was the cat’s bed which it likes a lot, another of @naclcats4’s post on Twitter said.

