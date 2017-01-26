Register
15:18 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Berlin airport

    New Berlin Airport Becomes a Local Joke With Its Opening Postponed Once Again

    © AFP 2016/ Tobias Schwarz
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    The opening of the new "Berlin-Brandenburg" airport has been postponed again for at least one year. The reason is as unusual as it sounds: the airport won't open because of the failure of its automatic doors in the main terminal.

    A passenger walks to a shuttle bus to board a plane at Sharm el-Sheikh Airport, south Sinai, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Thomas Hartwell
    Russian Experts to Start Inspections of Security at Egyptian Airports on Wednesday
    To clear up this absurd and, to some extent, humorous situation, Sputnik Germany asked German stand-up comedian Khalid Bounouar his opinion.

    According to Bounouar, the whole construction process has been a mysterious phenomenon for years.

    The "Berlin-Brandenburg" or BER airport beats all records not only in terms of the size of expenditures, but also in terms of the length of its construction and constant delays of its planned use, well, probably with the exception of the Cologne Cathedral, the construction of which started in 1248 and was finished in 1880.

    "It will definitely be in the "Guinness Book of Records" as the greatest airport never built. Or, as the airport, which was built for the longest time ever. Or, as an airport, which in its first five years suffered the greatest financial losses, because it did not have any revenue. There are many records that it could beat," Bounouar told Sputnik.

    Construction started in September 2006 with the grand opening of the BER airport originally scheduled for November 2011. However, the official opening has been repeatedly postponed and will probably take place only in 2018.

    "The doors do not open! Well, I know a lot of guys who know how to open the doors with the help of credit cards or pins. So if the builders can't cope with the door opening issue, then I really have nothing to say," Bounouar joked.

    Biometrics data
    © Photo: Rex Features
    Facial Recognition System to Be Used Instead of Passports at Australian Airports
    As a matter of fact, Germany indeed seems to have serious problems with the construction of large buildings. For instance, the Elbe Philharmonic Hall, a long awaited concert hall in Hamburg, has been under constrtuction since 2007 and was originally slated to open in 2010.

    During this period, construction costs increased from 241 to 789 million euros. Well, at least, it was finally officially opened a few weeks ago, on January 12, 2017.

    Related:

    German Police Ordered to Guard Airports, Rail Stations After Recent Attacks
    German Police Raid Flats of Men Suspected in Plotting Terror Attacks in Airport
    Tags:
    construction, airport, Berlin, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok