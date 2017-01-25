Register
    'Hipster' Kurdish youth

    Kurdish 'Hipsters' Showing Iraq as You've Never Seen It Before (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Instagram/mr.erbil
    130451

    A group of young Kurds living in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, decided to change the stereotypical image of Iraq, as a country devastated by terrorism and serious social problems. One needs to dig a little deeper to see that Iraq is so much more than that.

    According to Turkish media reports, a group of 30 young people have created their own fashion movement on social media, or as they call themselves a "gentleman's club," which is aimed at improving the image of their country and carry out a kind of social reform.

    The official name of the group on Instagram is "Mr. Erbil" and its primary focus is on fashion in Erbil.

    The movement is becoming quite popular on social media as the group has 33 thousand followers to date.

    According to BBC Turkey, the fashion trend, which the young gentlemen of Erbil are promoting, is somewhat similar to the subculture of hipsters popular in the West. Narrow trouser suits, neatly made hairstyles, greased back hair and beard are the more common looks of the young and successful Iraqis.

    However, according to the members of the movement, their images combine modern trends with local cultural traditions, common in the region.

    For example, many of the details of their images are borrowed from the traditional costumes of Iraq's wealthy landowners, who are always respected by the local population.

    له ڕؤژی ئاڵا سڵاو له پێشمه رگه قارە مانه كان نه مری و سه ربه رزی بؤشه هيدان به هيواى يه ك ڕيزی و يه ك هه ڵوێستي نێو مالي كورد. كێشەكانى كوردستان هيچى نەمابوو ڕؤژى ئاڵاى پيرؤزى كوردستانمان بيربخات. لەم ڕؤژە پيرؤزەدا داواكارم لە هەموو خەڵكى پيرؤزى كوردوستان وەرن با هەموومان يەك دەست يەك دەنگ يەك ڕيز بين و كوردوستانمان پيشبخەين بە هيواى پيشكەوتن بؤ وڵاتمان ، هه ر شه كاوه بێ ئاڵای كوردستان پيروزه له هه موو كورديكی جيهان ڕوژی ئالای كوردستان ۱۷ڕێبەندان(دیسێمبەر) ڕۆژی ئاڵای بەرزی کوردستان لە هەموو کوردێکی دونیا پیرۆزە، لەژێر ئاڵای کوردستان لە دایک بووین. بۆ ئەم ئاڵایە ئەژین و لە ژێر ئەم ئاڵایە ئەمرین. 📸 by amazing @mustafakhayat from @mkstudio.photography #17DEC #17December #KurdistanFlagDay #17DecemberKurdistanFlagDay #SupasPeshmarga #HappyFlagDay #WeAreAllPeshmarga #JlyKurdi #FreeKurdistan #JliKurdi #rishn #ThrowBackSaturday #ILoveKurdistan #Hawler #Slemani #Duhok #Halabja #MrErbil #BEmrerbil #KurdaBora #FromErbilKurdistan #ProudlyMadeInKurdistan #ProudToBeKurd #MadeInKurdistan #ErbilFashionBlogger #Erbil #Kurd #Kurdish #Kurdistan #EverydayMiddleEast

    Фото опубликовано From Erbil Kurdistan (@mr.erbil) Дек 17 2016 в 4:56 PST

     

    "Mr Erbil" aims to show the outside public that Kurdish youth are looking for a better life with more freedom and they are not afraid to break stereotypes which are rooted deep in their country.

     

     

    The gentlemen have another agenda as well and that is to actively advocate for the empowerment of women in Iraqi society. Every Thursday the group makes sure to publish an article or give an example of how women play an active role in building the country's future.

