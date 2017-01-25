Kurdish 'Hipsters' Showing Iraq as You've Never Seen It Before (PHOTOS)

According to Turkish media reports, a group of 30 young people have created their own fashion movement on social media, or as they call themselves a "gentleman's club," which is aimed at improving the image of their country and carry out a kind of social reform.

The official name of the group on Instagram is "Mr. Erbil" and its primary focus is on fashion in Erbil.

The movement is becoming quite popular on social media as the group has 33 thousand followers to date.

According to BBC Turkey, the fashion trend, which the young gentlemen of Erbil are promoting, is somewhat similar to the subculture of hipsters popular in the West. Narrow trouser suits, neatly made hairstyles, greased back hair and beard are the more common looks of the young and successful Iraqis.

However, according to the members of the movement, their images combine modern trends with local cultural traditions, common in the region.

For example, many of the details of their images are borrowed from the traditional costumes of Iraq's wealthy landowners, who are always respected by the local population.

"Mr Erbil" aims to show the outside public that Kurdish youth are looking for a better life with more freedom and they are not afraid to break stereotypes which are rooted deep in their country.

The gentlemen have another agenda as well and that is to actively advocate for the empowerment of women in Iraqi society. Every Thursday the group makes sure to publish an article or give an example of how women play an active role in building the country's future.