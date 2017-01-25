New Miss BumBum Shows off Her Massive Talent With Sexy Samba (VIDEOS)

The video of the 25-year-old owner of Brazil's most beautiful buttocks was published on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

O coração chega a explodir! Hoje tem o ensaio técnico e esse profissional maraaa @naymem_andrade esta me ajudando a transmitir o qhe esta no meu coração para os meus pés! To quase la rs #samba #anhembi #sambodromo #carnaval2017 #embuscadaspanicats Видео опубликовано Miss bumbum Brasil 2016 (@erikacanella) Янв 24 2017 в 3:11 PST

"The heart explodes! Today I had a technical rehearsal, and this professional @naymem_andrade is helping me to convey what is in my heart to my feet!" Erika wrote in Portuguese under the video. Over 226,000 users follow the model on Instagram.

Erica is getting ready for the 2017 Carnival celebrations: she will parade through Vila Maria, a district of São Paulo, Brazil. Ahead of the Carnival parades, samba schools across the country are holding rehearsals. The owner of the apple bottom also participated in a run-through at Anhembi Sambadrome, as seen from another samba video posted on Wednesday.

Erica Canella won the national beauty contest for women with outstanding forms on November 9, 2016. The volume of her hips reaches an appetizing 107 centimeters.