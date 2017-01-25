New Miss BumBum Shows off Her Massive Talent With Sexy Samba (VIDEOS)

The video of the 25-year-old owner of Brazil's most beautiful buttocks was published on her Instagram account on Tuesday.
Erica is getting ready for the 2017 Carnival celebrations: she will parade through Vila Maria, a district of São Paulo, Brazil. Ahead of the Carnival parades, samba schools across the country are holding rehearsals. The owner of the apple bottom also participated in a run-through at Anhembi Sambadrome, as seen from another samba video posted on Wednesday.
Não sei nem como descrever a tamanha felicidade que esta dentro desse meu coracao! Amei tudo! E agradeço a @ateliet_larissarodrigues por ter feito minha fantasia bem melhor do que eu imaginava e ao @naymem_andrade por ter me dado confiança e samba no pé na avenida! A minha @eusouvilamaria estava linda e radiante! Resumindo, felicidade transbordou! #samba #carnaval2017 #missbumbum #erikacanela #musa #musavilamaria #embuscadaspanicats
Erica Canella won the national beauty contest for women with outstanding forms on November 9, 2016. The volume of her hips reaches an appetizing 107 centimeters.
