Chinese Cyclist Travels a Month in Wrong Direction Hoping to Get 'Home' (PHOTO)

The man realized he had long lost his way by pure chance when traffic police stopped him in the city of Wuhu, Anhui province, last Friday for riding on the highway, which is banned for cyclists, South China Morning Post Reported with reference to mainland media.

​The man said he set off from the city of Rizhao, Shandong province more than a month ago. Since he could not read road maps or traffic signs, he was carefully following directions of passers-by.

Obviously, most of them gave him a very wrong directions because the young man was heading south, not north, where his home was.

Traffic police felt pity for the confused cyclist and agreed to give him the money for a train ticket so he could finally get home on time for the New Year, the report said.

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is China's most important traditional celebration. Billions of Chinese travel home for family reunions during this holiday which begins 15 days before the first day in the Lunar New Year and ends 25 days after. This year it extends from January 13 to February 21, with New Year’s day falling on January 28.

