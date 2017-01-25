Riga’s Dandy: Art Students Give Legendary Russian Poet Pushkin a Modern Makeover

On the evening of January 24, the students wrapped the monument in a white sheet and put the lower half of a showcase mannequin turned upside down at the feet of the statue.

​According to Latvian media portal Mixnews, the students were asked to express their attitude towards the city’s monuments visually in their “The art of environment” academy class.

“We have nothing against this Pushkin monument, but we think that there are too many full-length statues in the city that do not evoke any emotions,” they told Mixnews.

The students believe that the passers-by would get a better understand of Pushkin’s creations observing overturned half-bodied mannequin at the feet of the statue.

The official opening ceremony of the Pushkin monument in Riga was held on August 22, 2009. The memorial was presented to the city by the House of Moscow in Riga after the Latvian Pushkin society came up with the initiative.

RIA Novosti has yet to receive any comment from the Latvian Pushkin society, the House of Moscow in Riga, or the Russian Embassy in Riga.

