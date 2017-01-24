Car and Cam is All You Need to Become Superhero in New Internet Craze (VIDEO)

​However, the drivers are hardly surprised, but rather worried for their friends cycling alongside the car struggling to ride a bike with one arm stretched out in front of then and one behind.

​However, the copyright rights to the trick belong not to Japanese prankers, but to their Western counterparts, who started supermanning as early as the beginning of 2010s.

Some of the superheroes seem to be really concentrated on helping common people, for example, like this one who offered a bottle of Cola to a thirsty driver.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!