Chinese Company Gives Employees Year-End Bonus Condom Equivalent (VIDEO)

The company appears to think really highly of its prophylactic goods, since it “paid” their employees’ year-end bonus in a condom equivalent. The entire staff at a Lanzhou, Gansu plant was given two boxes of the latex contraceptives.

The “award ceremony” was filmed, uploaded on YouTube.

The footage shows employees lined up quietly for their bonus condoms. Most of them look somewhat confused and disappointed, but some men seemed to be pleased with the present. At least until they noticed that they were being filmed.

Chinese netizens mostly left aggrieved comment calling the campaign outrageous.

China has the highest birth rate since 2000, according to the latest data announced by China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) on Sunday. 17.86 million babies born in the country in 2016.

On January 1st, 2016, China officially ended its controversial, decades-long one-child policy, in an attempt to avert demographic disaster and save its working population from the crushing burden of supporting the country's growing proportion of retirees.

Today China's population is over 1.385 billion, the largest of any country in the world, which results into such negative effects as food shortages, a decrease in global biodiversity, the elimination of resources and land, pollution and poor living conditions.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!