La La Land: If the European Union Was a Musical, What Would It Be?

Of course, the EU may not be the only international organization you associate with a theatrical production, whether sad, humorous or tragic. NASA's intergalactic ambitions may bring to mind Starlight Express and NATO's childish brutishness — Bugsy Malone.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete None of the aforesaid. Fantasia. Well, there is an element of the cartoon about NATO, as well ... My kind of army. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete if the EU was a musical, which one would it be? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete None of the above more like : www.youtube.com/watch?v=77go8wClqdo bunch of clowns (well psycho clowns).
pbecke
topolcats
Answer: The Rocky Horror Picture Show !!
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams