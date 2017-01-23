Register
20:34 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Thrill Seekers Travel the World in Old Rusty Car

    Off We Go! Russian Thrill Seekers Travel the World in Old Rusty Car (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Youtube/Banjul Challenge
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 14641

    Four young adventurers, Ivan, Maksim, Roman and Dmitry drove from Russia through Europe to Africa, passing through 12 countries in two weeks, in a rattletrap VAZ-2106 “Zhiguli” as part of a world-wide challenge.

    The team of four men from the Siberian city of Tomsk, calling themselves the "Banjul Challenge" team, took part in an expedition to the city of Banjul, Gambia, as part of the Ultimate Banger Challenge, previously known as the Plymouth-Dakar Challenge. First originating in the UK in 2002, this annual car event unites fans of old cars from different countries for charity.

    The "Banjul Challenge" enthusiasts started their expedition from St. Petersburg, Russia on December 23, 2016. The Russian participants had to cover a bigger distance than the ones from Western Europe. In 15 days these comrades drove 9200+ kilometers through 35+ cities of Europe and northern Africa in their 1996 Russian-made sedan, a VAZ-2106 nicknamed "Tiger."

    #camping #france #liguriansea

    Фото опубликовано Trip from Russia to Africa (@banjul_challenge) Дек 28 2016 в 4:34 PST

    The vehicles participating in the challenge are ordinary road cars, which are mostly at the end of their useful mechanical reliability lifetimes and there is no assistance in case of a car breakdown. That's why participants have to check their worn out vehicles to better be safe than sorry. The "fantastic four" took their time for a proper check-up before the long journey, too. Piece by piece they deconstructed the car to test and replace broken parts, making sure that everything worked and there wouldn't be any unpleasant surprises when they hit the road.

    Наш оператор @redinov91, тоже помогает и не только в съемках видео 😉 #banjulchallenge всем бы такого 😇

    Фото опубликовано Trip from Russia to Africa (@banjul_challenge) Дек 5 2016 в 1:36 PST

    The old "Tiger" swept through Belarus, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Monaco and moved to the African continent, where roads gave way to a desert. But it was not the only test of the route, both for the car and for the team. In Morocco they were ransacked by armed men in uniform, and on the border with Senegal, the crew had a chance to negotiate with bandits.

    The adventurers were lucky enough to make it to Banjul, Gambia just a few days before military operations began there. Once they arrived to their final destination, the young people passed their car as a gift to locals and headed home by plane.

    Тигр дома. #banjulchallenge #gambia #banjul

    Фото опубликовано Trip from Russia to Africa (@banjul_challenge) Янв 8 2017 в 2:36 PST

    The VAZ-2106 Zhiguli," also known as the Lada-1600, the "shestyorka," or "sixer," was in mass production from 1975 to 2005.

    Related:

    Fast and Furious Russian Style: Teen Jacks Car Inspired by Movie
    Dude, Where’s My Car?! Ditch in Russia Swallows Lada Kalina (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Lada, charity, car, travel, challenge, Gambia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok