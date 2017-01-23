Register
    Ivanka Trump arrives to speak on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio

    Ivanka Trump Fights Her Fear of Flying With Russian App

    US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump suffers from aviophobia and now tries to overcome it with the Russian SkyGuru app, according to her latest post on Twitter.

    ​SkyGuru is an app that provides real-time explanations as to what and why certain things happen on board and what to expect during your flight by using professional aviation data. In this way, travelers are made to feel like they are sitting next to the pilot, the app’s website says.

    Sky Guru, released in September 2016, was developed by Russian commercial pilot and psychologist Alexei Gervash, who is the director of Flying without Fear – a center for studying and treatment of aviophobia.

    Gervash shared a print screen of Ivanka Twitted on his Facebook page with a comment: “Um… The first young lady wrote about #skyguru. I feel… shocked.”

    One Facebook user left a sarcastic comment: “SkyGuru is in the White House now!”

    Earlier in an interview with Sputnik SkyGuru developer Aleksei Gervash revealed how the program works.

    Airbus A-319 at Domodedovo airport
    © Sputnik/ Marina Lisceva
    Afraid of Flying? Have No Fear, Your App is Here!

    SkyGuru can forecasts the majority of the turbulence zones along the flight and set an estimated time for entering each of them and its duration. It also sends a warning signal several minutes before the entering into turbulence, and explains the reasons for the majority of the turbulence along a particular fight path. It also calculates the real travel time taking into account the wind and explains any possible delays of the flight or its take off.SkyGuru shows a 3D model of the planes position in the air, taking into account the rolls and turbulence.

    It Explains “why the lamp is blinking” and “why we need to lift off the window blinds” as well as answering many more questions that passengers might have in real time, ' Gervash said.

