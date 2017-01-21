Register
21 January 2017
    Former president George W. Bush keeps covered in the rain as he sits with his wife Laura at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017

    Bush's Poncho, Clinton's Evil Eye: Best Inauguration Day Goofs, Gaffes & Flubs

    © REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
    3140150

    Apart from a bit of rain, Donald Trump's inauguration day ceremony went off pretty much without a hitch. That said, there were more than a few funny moments to be had. Sputnik took a look and compiled some of the best of them here.

    On Friday, Donald Trump formally stepped into office as the 45th President of the United States. The inauguration in Washington, DC was attended by an estimated 900,000 people, and watched by tens if not hundreds of millions more, in the US and around the world. 

    But with all eyes on incoming President Trump and outgoing President Obama, it was former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton who seem to have gotten into the most trouble.

    Bush was the first to get attention on social media with what has been described as 'the rain poncho incident', after the former president seemed to have a bit of trouble figuring out how to protect himself from the rain.

    Some Twitter users soon began recalling a series of gaffes from during Bush's presidency, including a famous 2002 incident where he nearly choked to death on a pretzel.

    Former President Bill Clinton became the butt of some jokes himself, after getting busted by his wife Hillary, allegedly for staring at either Ivanka or Melania Trump.

    In the video, Clinton can be seen staring into the distance, with Hillary Clinton turning around and looking at him intently for several seconds straight. That incident too soon prompted some jokes on social media.

    Some users rushed to defend the former president, telling others that they really had no idea of what Clinton was actually looking at. Others responded, saying that Hillary's stare first at the object of Bill's attention, then back at him, 'proved' that he was ogling something or someone. During the late 1990s, Bill Clinton was involved in an extramarital affair with a young White House intern, prompting a political scandal which led Republican lawmakers to try to impeach him.

    News media covering the inauguration also made a few flubs Friday, most famously the BBC, which seems to have accidentally put subtitles from a soap opera over shots of Trump during the swearing in ceremony.

    Hilarious BBC blunder as Donald Trump's inauguration speech shows subtitles from what looks like a soap opera
    © Photo: YouTube/BREAKING
    Hilarious BBC blunder as Donald Trump's inauguration speech shows subtitles from what looks like a soap opera

    In one shot, the text "Just tell him to get out of my face." appears over Donald Trump with his eyes closed during a prayer. In another, a shot of former President Obama, eyes also shut, appears, with the subtitles "Just shut it, yeah?" and "Oi! Leave him alone!" appearing below.

    To be fair, the BBC has said that they have yet to find any evidence of the incorrect subtitles' existence in their broadcasts, but were "looking into whether any localized issues may have affected" those who took screenshots off their televisions.

    Finally, in an event that wasn't so much a flub at the inauguration as it was a head-scratching protest event, protesters in Mexico City built a mock wall made out of cardboard boxes outside the US Embassy compound on Friday, complete with an effigy of Trump, which they burned.

    Confused by the protest, some Trump supporters on social media reacted by asking whether the cardboard wall was meant as a symbol that Mexico would be building a real wall after all. Mexico's president has said repeatedly that the Mexican government would not be paying for the wall. The border wall had been one of Trump's central pledges on the campaign trail.

