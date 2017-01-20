New Internet Meme Gets Thousands of Argentinians to Dance the Night Away

Dance teacher Matias Happ is using the hashtag #DesafíoBaila (dance challenge) to challenge his 419,000 followers on the social network Instagram.
Víspera de FIN DE AÑO! Súmate al #DesafioBaila Aprendete la coreografía con el tema #Pullup de @jasonderulo #JasonDerulo BAILÁ. Etiqueta a las personas, amigos, alumnos, colegas, familiares que quieras que lo hagan. Siemplemente recibamos el 2017 de la Mejor manera. Bailando. Y Subilo poniendo #Desafiobaila Anímate! Ponele tu propio estilo! 😉 Hacelo hasta que Pinte jaja Mati Napp. Quiero ver a @balfederico @holasoylaurita @nahuellegui @luchonapp @julietantonn @maruzelaya 👏🏻
Their task is to copy his dance moves and apply them to Jason Derulo's hit, "Pull Up."
Happ's challenge has been taken up with enthusiasm in Argentina, and thousands of people have posted their dance replies, including some well-known figures.
One of the most popular video replies to Happ's challenge was posted by a group of young people at a monument in the city of Rosario.
Dancers from as far away as Spain and Israel have also responded to the challenge.
Young viewers are also keen to emulate Happ's moves.
Happ hopes that his internet meme rivals the popularity of viral trends such as last year's Manneqiun Challenge, in which groups of people uploaded videos of themselves frozen like mannequins. Another popular internet meme was the Harlem Shake, which was viral in early 2013 and involved people making flailing movements to the Harlem Shake song.
