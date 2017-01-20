New Internet Meme Gets Thousands of Argentinians to Dance the Night Away

Long known for classical dances like the Tango, Argentina is being swept by a new dance craze after a choreographer from Buenos Aires decided to lay down a "dance challenge" for his followers.

Dance teacher Matias Happ is using the hashtag #DesafíoBaila (dance challenge) to challenge his 419,000 followers on the social network Instagram.

Their task is to copy his dance moves and apply them to Jason Derulo's hit, "Pull Up."

Happ's challenge has been taken up with enthusiasm in Argentina, and thousands of people have posted their dance replies, including some well-known figures.

One of the most popular video replies to Happ's challenge was posted by a group of young people at a monument in the city of Rosario.

ROSARIO! 👏🏻 Excelente! 😀 #DesafioBaila Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 5 2017 в 9:49 PST

Dancers from as far away as Spain and Israel have also responded to the challenge.

🇮🇱 ISRAEL! Hermosos paisajes! GRACIAS! 🙏🏻😉 #DesafioBaila Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 17 2017 в 4:35 PST

🇪🇸 ESPAÑA! Tía y sobrina se lucieron! 😉👏🏻🎉 #DesafioBaila Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 15 2017 в 8:42 PST

Young viewers are also keen to emulate Happ's moves.

Un futuro Crack! 😉 #DesafioBaila Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 17 2017 в 11:34 PST

Uno de los que más me Gustó!!! Los personajes del Musical 'Canciones de la Granja' se sumaron al #DesafioBaila 😃👏🏻🎉 Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 6 2017 в 10:25 PST

Happ hopes that his internet meme rivals the popularity of viral trends such as last year's Manneqiun Challenge, in which groups of people uploaded videos of themselves frozen like mannequins. Another popular internet meme was the Harlem Shake, which was viral in early 2013 and involved people making flailing movements to the Harlem Shake song.

