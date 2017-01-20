Register
20:09 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mati Napp

    New Internet Meme Gets Thousands of Argentinians to Dance the Night Away

    © Photo: YouTube/Mati Napp
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 93 0 0

    Buenos Aires choreographer Matias Happ has set a dance challenge that is being taken up with enthusiasm across Argentina and beyond.

    Arena Security shows off his dancing skills at Amur game
    © Photo: Youtube / KHL
    Russian Hockey Security Guard Dancing to Michael Jackson Becomes Overnight Internet Star (VIDEO)
    Long known for classical dances like the Tango, Argentina is being swept by a new dance craze after a choreographer from Buenos Aires decided to lay down a "dance challenge" for his followers.

    Dance teacher Matias Happ is using the hashtag #DesafíoBaila (dance challenge) to challenge his 419,000 followers on the social network Instagram. 

    Their task is to copy his dance moves and apply them to Jason Derulo's hit, "Pull Up."

    Happ's challenge has been taken up with enthusiasm in Argentina, and thousands of people have posted their dance replies, including some well-known figures. 

    One of the most popular video replies to Happ's challenge was posted by a group of young people at a monument in the city of Rosario.

    ROSARIO! 👏🏻 Excelente! 😀 #DesafioBaila

    Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 5 2017 в 9:49 PST

    Dancers from as far away as Spain and Israel have also responded to the challenge.

    🇮🇱 ISRAEL! Hermosos paisajes! GRACIAS! 🙏🏻😉 #DesafioBaila

    Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 17 2017 в 4:35 PST

    🇪🇸 ESPAÑA! Tía y sobrina se lucieron! 😉👏🏻🎉 #DesafioBaila

    Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 15 2017 в 8:42 PST

    Young viewers are also keen to emulate Happ's moves.

    Un futuro Crack! 😉 #DesafioBaila

    Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 17 2017 в 11:34 PST

    Uno de los que más me Gustó!!! Los personajes del Musical 'Canciones de la Granja' se sumaron al #DesafioBaila 😃👏🏻🎉

    Видео опубликовано Mati Napp (@matiasnapp) Янв 6 2017 в 10:25 PST

    Happ hopes that his internet meme rivals the popularity of viral trends such as last year's Manneqiun Challenge, in which groups of people uploaded videos of themselves frozen like mannequins. Another popular internet meme was the Harlem Shake, which was viral in early 2013 and involved people making flailing movements to the Harlem Shake song.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Gay Dance Party Outside VP-Elect Mike Pence's DC House
    Coolest Choreography Ever: Walruses Dance to the PPAP Viral Song
    Magic Cloud: Hypnotizing Dance of Starling Birds Covers the Sky
    Tags:
    Instagram, dance, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok