Japanese Musician Makes an Electro McDonalds' Anthem Out of Deep Fryer Chime

This ready-signal for the deep fryer is now popular at McDonald’s Japanese restaurants. When French-fries are ready, it repeatedly plays a distinctive combination of three notes.

A Japanese amateur electronic music artist reproduced this sound digitally and slightly modified it to derive a clear driving rhythm. Then he added some other part to his “symphony,” blending chiptune, dance, pop, and rock elements, until they formed a vigorous wakeful arrangement.

The musician, nicknamed Teikyo, shared this composition in his Twitter account on January 18. “I just wanted to reproduce by ear that sound which is always on when McDonald’s fries is ready,” he wrote.

​The melody went viral on Japanese social media bringing true fans to Teikyo. Look at this girl trying to play the arrangement on piano!

