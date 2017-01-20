'Army of Russia' Store Offers Discount to Americans on Trump’s Inauguration Day

The store has put up a banner in its window promoting the discount.

The press-service of the company “Voentorg”, which owns this shop, confirmed to Sputnik News that the promotional event is under way, and all those who present a valid US passport will receive a 10 percent discount on all goods.

“’The Army of Russia’ also runs an online-store that is popular not only among Russians, but also abroad. That’s why we launch promotional events which are timed to coincide with the occasion,” the press service representative said.

“The goal of this event was to promote our best goods to US citizens,” she explained.

She added that a couple of American customers left the shop just a minutes before this interview. They bought souvenirs for their friends in the USA.

“All of American buyers are very friendly and enjoy the discounts; nobody is making jokes about Trump’s peculiar ties with Russia,” she said.

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev US nationals to get a discount at Russian Army store on Trump's inauguration day

This is the second promotional event of its kind. “The Army of Russia” store held one on November 8-9, when it offered a 5% discount to US diplomats and citizens on the occasion of the US presidential election.

The Russian Defense Ministry chartered the Voyentorg joint-stock company in spring 2009. It is the exclusive supplier of clothing to the Russian Armed Forces, but it also provides catering, offers bath and laundry services, and runs a chain of retail trade outlets.

© Sputnik/ Evgeniy Biyatov ‘The Army of Russia’ store in Moscow

