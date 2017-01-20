94-Year-Old Hawaiian Graduates from College, Starts Working on Master’s Degree

© AP Photo/ Saurabh Das Tales out of School: Delhi Minister Asks to Uncover PM’s Academic Degree

Amy Craton, who is 94 years old, abandoned her college program 54 years ago to raise four children. But the 40-year hiatus did not stop her from dreaming of a degree, which she eventually got, and with a 4.0 GPA.

"I couldn't see just sitting there watching Netflix all the time," she told reporters in an interview. "There's nothing on TV and I don't watch soaps."

Craton attended online classes at Southern New Hampshire University. According to Paul LeBlanc, the president of SNHU, she was "an extraordinary student." She said she made sure to keep up with new technology so she could study online. And that hard work paid back as Craton graduated with highest marks.

"Amy is the epitome of a lifelong learner, and my hope is that her story will remind others that it's never too late to follow their dreams or learn something new. The entire SNHU community could not be more proud of her accomplishment," LeBlanc said.

There are so many things that make Amy Craton special- getting her degree at the age of 94 is just one of them. Congratulations, Amy! pic.twitter.com/LbZrs2djl0 — SNHU (@SNHU) 17 января 2017 г.

​"I think we were all a little surprised," he said, referring to Craton's skills with technology. "For someone to go back to school in their 90s and handle new technology, [that can] be a little surprising, but given what we understand about Amy, it's probably not a surprise in her case."

While Craton, already a great-grandmother, could not physically attend the university for the graduation ceremony, LeBlanc handed her Creative Writing and English bachelor degree in person, during a special trip to Hawaii. LeBlanc even threw a surprise party for Craton to celebrate the event.

"It feels good to graduate, but in many ways I feel I am still on the road," Craton said. "I have more to learn."

Remarkably, Craton is not stopping there. According to media reports, she plans to get a Master's degree in creative writing and English, and eventually write a children's book.

"You have to live," Craton told reporters after receiving her diploma. "You have to learn as long as you can learn. Go to college, go to college. Don't be afraid of it."