Register
05:00 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Students

    94-Year-Old Hawaiian Graduates from College, Starts Working on Master’s Degree

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 6401

    If you think you’re too old to learn new things, think again: a 94-year old woman from Honolulu has just graduated from college, and with top marks.

    Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal
    © AP Photo/ Saurabh Das
    Tales out of School: Delhi Minister Asks to Uncover PM’s Academic Degree
    Amy Craton, who is 94 years old, abandoned her college program 54 years ago to raise four children. But the 40-year hiatus did not stop her from dreaming of a degree, which she eventually got, and with a 4.0 GPA.

    "I couldn't see just sitting there watching Netflix all the time," she told reporters in an interview. "There's nothing on TV and I don't watch soaps."

    Craton attended online classes at Southern New Hampshire University. According to Paul LeBlanc, the president of SNHU, she was "an extraordinary student." She said she made sure to keep up with new technology so she could study online. And that hard work paid back as Craton graduated with highest marks.

    "Amy is the epitome of a lifelong learner, and my hope is that her story will remind others that it's never too late to follow their dreams or learn something new. The entire SNHU community could not be more proud of her accomplishment," LeBlanc said.

    ​"I think we were all a little surprised," he said, referring to Craton's skills with technology. "For someone to go back to school in their 90s and handle new technology, [that can] be a little surprising, but given what we understand about Amy, it's probably not a surprise in her case."

    While Craton, already a great-grandmother, could not physically attend the university for the graduation ceremony, LeBlanc handed her Creative Writing and English bachelor degree in person, during a special trip to Hawaii. LeBlanc even threw a surprise party for Craton to celebrate the event.

    "It feels good to graduate, but in many ways I feel I am still on the road," Craton said. "I have more to learn."

    Remarkably, Craton is not stopping there. According to media reports, she plans to get a Master's degree in creative writing and English, and eventually write a children's book.

    "You have to live," Craton told reporters after receiving her diploma. "You have to learn as long as you can learn. Go to college, go to college. Don't be afraid of it."

    Related:

    Donald Trump Wires $25Mln to Settle Lawsuit Regarding Trump University - Reports
    Azerbaijani University Linked to Gulen’s FETO Organization Suspends Activity
    Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017
    Chinese Museum Demands Return of Sculptures From US University Collection
    Iraqi Forces Liberate Campus of University of Mosul From Daesh Terrorists
    Tags:
    university degree, higher education, Southern New Hampshire University, Amy Craton, Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok