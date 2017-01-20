Register
20 January 2017
    People place a portrait of the founder of Voters' League, charity activist Elizaveta Glinka, known as Dr Liza and a picture of the TU-154 airplane at the airport of the city of Sochi on December 25, 2016, after a Russian military plane which carried dozens of Red Army Choir members crashed. The Russian military

    UK Journalist Set to Finish Film About Russian Activist Dr. Liza in Two Weeks

    © AFP 2016/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea: Search and Rescue Operation (16)
    UK journalist Graham Phillips said Thursday that he was going to finalize the work on a film about Russian humanitarian activist Elizaveta Glinka, known as Doctor Liza, who died in an airplane crash last month, in two weeks.

    Law enforcement officers in a humanitarian corridor for civilians and militants along the Castello Road in northern Aleppo, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Syrian Children Receive Aid Prepared by Russian Humanitarian Activist Dr. Liza
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Glinka was on board of the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria that crashed on December 25 in the Black Sea shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi. In total, the plane was carrying 92 people, including 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble. None of the people abroad survived the crash.

    Glinka, the head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity, received multiple awards for her organization's work. Among her most important awards are the State Award of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in the sphere of human rights activities received on December 8, 2016, the Decoration "For Beneficence" in 2015 and the Order of Friendship in 2012.

    "We need to do it as fast and as good as possible to make a real commemorative material in her honor. It is difficult but we will do it. In two weeks may be," Phillips told RIA Novosti.

    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea: Search and Rescue Operation (16)

    Tags:
    film, Elizaveta Glinka, Graham Phillips, United States, Russia
