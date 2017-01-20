UK Journalist Set to Finish Film About Russian Activist Dr. Liza in Two Weeks

Glinka, the head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity, received multiple awards for her organization's work. Among her most important awards are the State Award of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in the sphere of human rights activities received on December 8, 2016, the Decoration "For Beneficence" in 2015 and the Order of Friendship in 2012.
"We need to do it as fast and as good as possible to make a real commemorative material in her honor. It is difficult but we will do it. In two weeks may be," Phillips told RIA Novosti.
