Death and Mystery: The Secret of a Brazilian Black Widow (PHOTOS)

Black Widow, a photo shoot done by Brazilian photographer Eduardo Matysiak and his friend Karina Pop, who acted as a model, has become a true sensation in the country’s social networks.

The photo shoot was carried out at one of the Guarapuva city cemeteries in March 2016, though the photos were only published only in December.

Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal Black Widow

As Matysiak told Sputnik Brazil, he came up with the idea to do such a photo shoot after dining with his friend Karina, as he wanted to do something new and unusual.

"This idea was born out a desire to do something new. I usually do photo shoots at weddings and kids’ birthdays, or for albums. So I wanted to try something different and I figured that Karina Pop would be perfect for it. We chatted until morning, she shared her ideas with me, and that’s how we decided to do a photo shoot at a cemetery," he explained.

Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal Black Widow

According to the photographer, Karina Pop became the project’s muse in no small part due to her unique appearance and “weird sense of humor.”

"We created the Black Widow project, centered on the mystery of a woman who lost all of her husbands, so now she lives at a cemetery and mourns them. We’re also going to make a short film that will explain the genesis of the Black Widow," Matysiak said.

Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal Black Widow

He also remarked that he was greatly surprised by how popular his photo shoot became in the social networks, attributing his work’s fame to the public’s fascination with the supernatural.

"It’s all because of the supernatural, and because people tend to avoid cemeteries out of fear, not to mention the legend about how dangerous it is to visit graveyards at night. In fact, it’s a bit of a taboo subject," the photographer explained.

Emboldened by the success of the Black Widow, Matysiak and Pop are now considering other projects, though the photographer chose to keep their nature a secret for now.

Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal Black Widow

The only thing the photographer did reveal is that "it’s going to be something cool, dark, controversial and linked to the world of the dead."