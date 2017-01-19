Register
18:22 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Black Widow

    Death and Mystery: The Secret of a Brazilian Black Widow (PHOTOS)

    Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 17110

    The story of a mysterious 'Black Widow' who dwells at a cemetery mourning the death of her numerous husbands has taken Brazilian social networks by storm.

    Black Widow, a photo shoot done by Brazilian photographer Eduardo Matysiak and his friend Karina Pop, who acted as a model, has become a true sensation in the country’s social networks.

    The photo shoot was carried out at one of the Guarapuva city cemeteries in March 2016, though the photos were only published only in December.

    Black Widow
    Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal
    Black Widow

    As Matysiak told Sputnik Brazil, he came up with the idea to do such a photo shoot after dining with his friend Karina, as he wanted to do something new and unusual.

    "This idea was born out a desire to do something new. I usually do photo shoots at weddings and kids’ birthdays, or for albums. So I wanted to try something different and I figured that Karina Pop would be perfect for it. We chatted until morning, she shared her ideas with me, and that’s how we decided to do a photo shoot at a cemetery," he explained.

    Black Widow
    Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal
    Black Widow

    According to the photographer, Karina Pop became the project’s muse in no small part due to her unique appearance and “weird sense of humor.”

    "We created the Black Widow project, centered on the mystery of a woman who lost all of her husbands, so now she lives at a cemetery and mourns them. We’re also going to make a short film that will explain the genesis of the Black Widow," Matysiak said.

    Black Widow
    Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal
    Black Widow

    He also remarked that he was greatly surprised by how popular his photo shoot became in the social networks, attributing his work’s fame to the public’s fascination with the supernatural.

    "It’s all because of the supernatural, and because people tend to avoid cemeteries out of fear, not to mention the legend about how dangerous it is to visit graveyards at night. In fact, it’s a bit of a taboo subject," the photographer explained.

    Emboldened by the success of the Black Widow, Matysiak and Pop are now considering other projects, though the photographer chose to keep their nature a secret for now.

    Black Widow
    Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal
    Black Widow

    The only thing the photographer did reveal is that "it’s going to be something cool, dark, controversial and linked to the world of the dead."

    Black Widow
    Eduardo Matysiak/Arquivo Pessoal
    Black Widow

    Related:

    Celebrity Bear Makes Stout Debut at Finnish Art Gallery
    Social Media Users 'Die' Online For New #Deadpose Challenge [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]
    Fukushima Teacher Threatens Students With Death Note
    Tags:
    popularity, supernatural, session, photo, cemetery, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok