18 January 2017
    Turkish Schools Crackdown on Darwin's Evolution Theory

    Darwin's theory of evolution will be removed from Turkish biology textbooks in high schools starting next year, Turkish Haberturk news website wrote, referring to a statement made by Turkish Minister Ismet Yilmaz.

    Commenting on the issue, Yilmaz said that Darwin's findings are "just a theory."

    "Darwin's work is based only on theory. In fact, this is the same as a Big Bang theory in physics. These issues require a separate discussion outside of the school curriculum," the official stated.

    Parliament member of Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and HDP spokesman Ayhan Bilgen
    © AFP 2016/ ILYAS AKENGIN
    Arrests of Pro-Kurdish MPs in Turkey 'Crackdown on All Opposition'
    The book instead is expected to contain a chapter on ecology and environmental impact on genetics.

    Meanwhile, the Birgün web portal noted that the new educational plan, prepared by the Ministry of Education excludes not only Darwin's theory, but also some other topics like principles of laicism and some achievements of the First President of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
    The new school program caused criticism among many Turkish experts.

    For instance, Chairman of the Turkish Confederation of Trade Union of Workers in the Field of Kamuran Karaca told the newspaper that the school program "challenges secular education system and the way of life."

    "The recent practice of simplification of the texts in school textbooks […] is a systematic attack on natural sciences, history, philosophy. The authorities are now actively implementing a program to form a new type of educational plan, which is based primarily on religious and national components," Karaca said.

    According to him, the new curriculum is "a dangerous initiative of the Ministry of Education, which separates the educational program from scientific knowledge and reality" and makes it similar to the one "in religious schools."

    Thousands of Kurds Displaced in S Turkey as Gov't Crackdown Continues - Watchdog
    EU Parliament Threatens Turkey With Sanctions for Crackdown on Opposition
    Darwinism, schools, theory, Big Bang theory, education, curriculum, Turkey
      mario828282
      The evolution theory is baloney.
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaVoGfSSSV8
      AnomicDust
      The mentally lazy must believe the dominant absurdities of their time, whatever they are. The more absurd the better.
      Authorities select the myths most flattering to them.
      However it appears the cosmic narcissism of 'evolution' is too extreme for certain overlords.
      Walter Wolf
      Darwin's findings are "just a theory."
      - The theory? Rather to say (anti-religion) hypothesis which has more cons than pros. Now we can see that traveling in space, cloning and even making people out of DNA material is real, and going to be accomplished in few generations. So, the monkey-president is not a prove of Darvin's idea.
      Marques rouges
      Maybe this is a good thing... I remember this head gardener in my city, who explained to me - without laughing - that he never hired smart people with education, even if they were ready to work hard as gardeners, because "they ask too many questions"...
