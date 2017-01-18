Japanese Gangsta Cat Snow Thimbleriging His Owner (VIDEOS)

But this cat from Japan called Snow is definitely not a simpleton easy to trick. Look at this amazing video that shows him guessing correctly which of the cups hides the ball, no matter how fast his owner shuffles them.

Cats are surprisingly good at the shell game with their perfect hearing and smell that allows them to find the ball under the cup. They also may see tiny behavioral signals from their owners.

Видео опубликовано Hi! I am Snow. (@curlysnow0915) Янв 13 2017 в 1:47 PST

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!