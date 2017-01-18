RT Broadcaster Joins UN Official Information Network

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The broadcasting agreement was signed on Tuesday by RT's Director General Alexey Nikolov and UN Under-Secretary-General Cristina Gallach.

“In the current complex world the different perspectives, the different point of views, and the diversification of sources is quite critical,” Gallach said, as quoted by RT.

In the UN information network RT will be available on the 66th channel.

“UN and RT are two most famous and most recognizable acronyms in the world … Of course UN is an old institution, RT is quite young, but they are brush, they are aggressive, they are talented, they are ‘in your face!” Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin said.

He also pointed out that RT is a very popular broadcaster.

“And you know, let’s face it, everybody watches RT: diplomats do it, ambassadors do it, foreign ministers do it, heads of state and government do it.. And they do not just do it, but they discuss it, they make public statement about RT. Sometimes they sound, even in their criticism, as if they are PR representatives of RT,” Churkin said.

The RT television network encompasses three 24/7 news channels broadcasting from Moscow in English, Arabic and Spanish in more than 100 countries around the globe. The network also comprises RT America and RT UK channels broadcasting from studios in Washington and London.

