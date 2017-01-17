Majority Perceive Ongoing Decline in 22 Leading Countries - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The countries included major European states such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy, as well as the United States, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, India and South Africa. Russia and China were not included in the Survey.

© AP Photo/ Gurinder Osan Income Disparity Continue Rising Fast in India

"A major new Ipsos survey across 22 countries paints a picture of a global public feeling left behind by the traditional system of politics and government, which in several countries translates into high levels of support for a strong leader willing to break the rules… On average, 57% across the 22 countries believe their country is in decline, and a majority in 14 of the 22," the Ipsos MORI market research company said.

Respondents in South Africa, South Korea, Italy and Brazil expressed the most pessimism with the future of their country, while Indians and Canadians were the most optimistic.

Despite the gloomy mood, only 15 percent of those sampled thought that the decline was irreversible.

Expectations were hinged on disdain for traditional parties and politicians, with 64 percent stating that traditional institutions do not care for the population. Nearly 70 percent said the system favored the rich, with nearly a half wishing for a strong leader who would break the rules to come to power. In France, the latter figure was the highest at 80 percent. Minorities of respondents from many other countries sampled were evenly split on the issue.

The survey was conducted in October and November, with over 16,000 respondents questioned.