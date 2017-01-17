Register
17:51 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Katerina Janouch

    Dissident Swedish Journalist Falls Prey to Witch Hunt Against Other-Minded

    © Photo: Youtube/Nyhetsmorgon
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 23514

    Swedes pride themselves in their traditions of liberty of expression, yet sometimes prove reluctant to accept other people's free speech. Dissenting journalist Katerina Janouch who last week painted an embarrassing picture of Sweden found herself the victim of a witch hunt quite unbecoming of a free country, such as Sweden.

    Katerina Janouch
    © Wikipedia/ Thron Ullberg
    Dissenting Swedish Journalist Gets Lambasted for 'Spreading Russian Propaganda'
    Last week, Czech-Swedish journalist, author and children's writer Katerina Janouch shared her grim view of the situation in Sweden, which many Swedes found humiliating and insulting. Janouch's personal impressions of Sweden's failed multiculturalism, which she shared to digital Czech TV channel DVTV, resulted in a hateful media campaign in Sweden. In addition to being accused of "spreading Russian propaganda," Janouch had her books removed from Swedish book shops in a shocking campaign against dissent.

    Uppsala bookstore Läslusen removed Janouch's books from the shelves. Läslusen CEO Elja Lietoff Schüssler justified the decision on her Facebook page as follows:

    "It may be that her political views are not visible in her cute books, but my firm conviction is that I do not want to support her work in any way. Instead, I'm choosing to fill my shelves with of books by authors who do not encourage fear and hatred," Lietoff Schüssler wrote.

    Actress and Stand-up comic Elina Du Rietz went even further by tweeting that she would have burned Janouch's books if she had had any. Katerina Janouch alluded in her answer to the infamous book burnings by Nazis in the 1930s. "I'm glad that I don't have the nice books of mine in this fascist bookshop," Janouch wrote, referring to Läslusen.

    ​"Contacting employers of people whose opinions one dislikes is unfortunately a growing trend, which is also being facilitated by social media. This is an alarming development that happens to politicize people's livelihood and privacy. Publishers and booksellers are of course free to sell or publish the books they want, but I cannot think of anything poorer than a bookstore that only sells books by authors it agrees with politically," Aftonbladet's columnist Mattias Svensson wrote.

    France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters L'Escale in Paris, France, November 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Norwegian Columnist Sacked for Backing French Presidential Candidate Le Pen
    Stig-Björn Ljunggren, a PhD in political science, expressed scathing criticism of Swedish freedom of speech.

    "For those of you who intend to give public opinion, there are some important things to consider. First, it is important not to say anything that goes beyond the opinion corridor or contradicts public opinion if, unless you are prepared to pay a price. There is a great risk of damnation, which will greatly reduce your future options for expressing yourself. Also, your old enemies will seize the opportunity to kick you when you are already down," Stig-Björn Ljunggren wrote in an opinion piece in Expressen.

    "It is sad that a children's book shop sends out such signals, listening to those who demonize me. I have not said anything derogatory about anyone in particular. I only have criticized the decisions that have put Sweden in a difficult situation. All I have said are plain facts," Janouch retorted, as quoted by Swedish newspaper Uppsala Nya Tidning.

    Old City, Malmo, Skane
    © Flickr/ Anders Lejczak
    Fear of Rape on the Rise Among Swedish Women, Study Finds
    In her interview with DVTV, Janouch vented her own feeling of insecurity, which is happens to be totally in line with recent statistics which reveal that a third of Swedish women appeared to suffer from anxiety due to higher crime rates, particularly sexual assaults. Furthermore, Janouch described Swedish multiculturalism and diversity as some sort of symbolic man-made hell, touching upon such "taboo" issues as ethnic ghettos, sex-related violence and religious extremism, all of which are aggravated by migration.

    Czech-born Katerina Janouch (originally Kateřina Janouchová) is a Swedish author, journalist and children's writer. In Sweden, she is known to a wider audience as a contributing sex advisor in a number of Swedish newspapers.

    Related:

    Sweden Claims Sputnik to Influence Elections, Presents Evidence-Free Report
    Swedish 'Bikini Cop' Quits Amid Deep Police Crisis
    Expectant Mothers Sent From Sweden Amid Migrant-Propelled Baby Boom
    Multicultural Cops Take to the Mean Streets of Sweden
    Tags:
    dissent, democracy, freedom of expression, Katerina Janouch, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok