Register
14:49 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    PNSP(Pen-Nurisampo-Sampo-Pen)

    Japan’s Elite National Theater Shocks Public With Kabuki Rendition of PPAP

    © Photo: Youtube/ 国立劇場 National Theatre, Tokyo
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 9801

    Be ready to see the weirdest version of crazy “Pineapple Pen” song which went viral, as now Japan’s elite National Theater, usually associated with traditional drama Kabuki and puppet shows, has made its own cover version of it.

    Do you remember Piko Taro, that leopard print-clad Japanese comedian who took the Internet by storm with his bizarre song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” a.k.a. PPAP?

    In Japan every three-year-old knows his name now. The song was endorsed by the likes of Justin Bieber and MIA, and was rehashed by demon Ryuk from the Death Note anime series…

    monsters from Sesame Street…

    and even a famous Japanese singer Masashi Sada.

    And all of them managed to obtain hundreds of thousands of views and likes jumping on board Piko Taro’s train to fame. 

    But now get ready to see the most highbrow version of this fun song that will definitely grab your attention as Japan’s National Theater funneled all their craft into a Kabuki version of PAPP.

    The master musicians in the video usually play more traditional settings such as backing tracks to the National Theater's Kabuki performances. Their version of PPAP they played on traditional Japanese musical instruments dressed in formal outfits and with remarkable stone faces.

    The video also features the National Theater's mascot Kurogo-chan (“Black-robed stagehand”) doing all the odd dancing at the front not with pen, apple and pineapple, but with a retro pen, a sampo (a wooden stand used in shrines) and nurisampo (a lacquered stand used in shrines), which contributes to the traditional highbrow flavor of the cover version.

    Gangnam Style
    © Photo: YouTube / officialpsy
    S. Korean Music Clip ‘Gangnam Style’ Conquers YouTube

    The vocals are led by Saki Kineya, a young musician who comes from a family of traditional Hougaku singers with a four-hundred-year lineage and performs PPAP in a true classical style, using exclusively traditional techniques that take years to master.

    According to the National Theatre this unusual video was designed to promote interest in traditional Japanese arts, especially in 2017, when the Theater celebrates its 50th anniversary. Reportedly the idea was initially suggested by highly-respected Kabuki actor Onoe Kikugoro VII in December 2016.

    The video labeled “Pen-Nurisampo-Sampo-Pen” (PNSP) was uploaded on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel on January 13 and has received almost 1,715,000 views and lots of praise.

    The user Punie Tanaka wrote: “Nowadays Kabuki is perceived as formal, highbrow art, but it originally it was created to amuse people. That’s why this joke can be called a return to Kabuki's original light-hearted origins.”

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    Youtube, music, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok